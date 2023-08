Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 7th

1/55 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/55 Marquan Williams – DV Protective Order Violation

3/55 Timothy White – Breaking And Or Entering – Possession Of Burglary Tools – Resisting Public Officer

4/55 Donald Wallace – Simple Assault

5/55 Mensah Vaughn – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



6/55 Stephen Van – Second Degree Trespass

7/55 Justin Rucker – Communicating Threats – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Assault By Pointing A Gun

8/55 Frederick Smith – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

9/55 Bernard Sherrill – AWDW Intent To Kill – AWDWIKISI – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

10/55 John Sheppard – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Assault On A Female



11/55 Jerrius Sarvis – Possess Stolen Firearm – Larceny Of A Firearm – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

12/55 William Russ – Assault By Strangulation

13/55 Tiara Rodriguez – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possess Stolen Firearm – Felony Conspiracy

14/55 Antonio Ray – AWDWIKISI – Discharging Firearm Into Occupired Proper

15/55 Josue Portillo–Pineda – PWISD Cocaine – Felony Possession Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



16/55 Dequanda Pinckney – Simple Assault

17/55 Jennifer Pham – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Second Degree Trespass

18/55 Justin Patterson – Promote Prostitution–Profits – Human Trafficking Adult Victim

19/55 Dupree Patterson – Trafficking, Opium Or Heroin

20/55 Aaliyah Parham – Simple Assault



21/55 Marilyn Nieves – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

22/55 Sergio Munoz – Felonious Restraint – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

23/55 Freddie Morrison – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

24/55 Deni’Jay Moore – Attempt First Degree Burglary – Possession Of Burglary Tools

25/55 Cornell Monteith – Resisting Public Officer – Assault Phy Inj Le:Prob:Par Of – Habitual Felon



26/55 Anderson Mercado–Ochoa – Driving While Impaired

27/55 Aquanette McNair–Sims – Simple Assault

28/55 Harley McKinley – Assault On A Female – C:S–Sch II– Simple Possession – Cancl:Revok:Susp Certif:Tag

29/55 Erika Martinez–Lopez – Assault And Battery – Battery Of Unborn Child

30/55 Randell Mahatha – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



31/55 Kevyon Lockhart – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer

32/55 Ryan Lawrence – Felony Larceny

33/55 Nichole Langley – H:I Felony Probation Violation

34/55 Larion Key – Simple Assault

35/55 George Johnson – H:I Felony Probation Violation – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



36/55 Omar Jimenez – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

37/55 Joshua Jenkins – H:I Felony Probation Violation

38/55 Mark Jasko – Assault On A Female

39/55 Savahanna Hunt – Simple Assault

40/55 Xavier Hoover – DV Protective Order Violation



41/55 Da’Quann Hammonds – Assault On A Female

42/55 Levern Garris – Felony Larceny

43/55 Yeyso Garcia–Carias – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

44/55 Kevin Ford – Probation Violation

45/55 Shelda Ferguson – Habitual Larceny – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Comp



46/55 Xavier Farmer – Indecent Exposure – Sexual Battery

47/55 Kevin Easterling – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

48/55 Paul Durrah – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Damage

49/55 Sarah Dugan – Uttering A Forged Instrument

50/55 Davione Clark – Simple Assault – Resisting Public Officer– Assault With A Deadly Weapon



51/55 Michael Burglinski – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

52/55 Patrick Botello – No Operator’s License – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Expired Inspection Sticker

53/55 Reginald Bilbry – Attempt First Degree Burglary – Injury To Personal Property

54/55 Bryan Beckford – Assault On A Female

55/55 Sedina Alston – Simple Assault















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 7th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.