Gaston County Mugshots August 8th

1/29 Raekwon Smith – Failure To Appear in Court

2/29 Patrick Smith – Probation Violation

3/29 Muhammad Shekh – Assault On A Female

4/29 Cedreick Roberts – Disorderly Conduct Public Building

5/29 Darion Reid – Failure To Report New Addresses – Sex Offender



6/29 Hayley Powell – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

7/29 Brandi Pinson – Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

8/29 Jefferey Mcswain – Probation Violation

9/29 Austin Maloy – Driving While Impaired

10/29 Michael Lee – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances



11/29 David Knight – Possession Of Cocaine

12/29 Heath Keller – Failure To Appear In Court

13/29 Tammy Hale – Failure To Appear In Court

14/29 Shannon Griffin – Driving While Impaired

15/29 Rodney Gordon – Non Support Of Child



16/29 Jessical Gamble – Failure To Appear In Court

17/29 Lauren Faulks – Failure To Appear In Court

18/29 Steohanie Ennis – Failure To Appear In Court

19/29 Christopher Dills – Failure To Appear In Court

20/29 Charles Crowder – Probation Violation



21/29 Brenda Crawley – Failure To Appear In Court

22/29 Marlaina Cornelius – Poaawaaion Of Stolen Vehicle

23/29 Felix Colon–Maldonado – Failure To Appear In Court

24/29 Brittany Cohen – Resist Public Officer – License Plate Cover Violation

25/29 George Christopher – Possession Of Scheudle II Controlled Substancecs – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Open Alcohol



26/29 Danny Cape – Trafficking Meth – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

27/29 Tarbarac Bell – Probation Violation

28/29 Angelo Bailey – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device

29/29 Gaston County Mugshots



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from August 8th.

* All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.