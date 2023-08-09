Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 8th

1/34 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/34 Da’quan Baldon – Resisting Public Officer – Larceny From The Person – Felony Conspiracy

3/34 Niguel Barnes – First Degree Burglary

4/34 Anuneakas Barnette – Break.Enter Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor larceny

5/34 Bashaud Breeland – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Altering Serial Numbers – Alter Title



6/34 Rubye Hadley – Probation Violation – Out Of County

7/34 MArcus Brown – Driving While Impaired

8/34 Tevie Burks – Carrying Concealed Weapon

9/34 Micahel Burlinski – Show Cause

10/34 Vadoll Byars – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property



11/34 Eric Byers – Diving While Impaired

12/34 Xaviar Cannie – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

13/34 Rey Carranza-Osorio – Simple Assault

14/34 Henry Conjejo – Murder – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

15/34 Diamond Davis – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/34 Keshean Ford – Possession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

17/34 Detabian Fortenberry – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Stalking – Cyberstalking

18/34 Levern Garris – Driving While License Revoked

19/34 Andeera Guciu – Obtain Property By False Pretense

20/34 Jamarcus Harris – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



21/34 William Hartsell – Probation Violation

22/34 Xavia Hill – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Marijuana

23/34 Omar Hernandez – Second Degree trespassing – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare

24/34 Andre Johnson – Common Law Robbery – Break:Enter Terrorize:injure – Possession Of Stolen Goods

25/34 Jordan Jones – Robbery With A Dangerous Wepaon



26/34 Angel Lowery – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

27/34 Dusty Lucks – Larceny From Merchant – Misdemeanor

28/34 Ryan Luppold – Probation Violation

29/34 Taylor Mack – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

30/34 Geral Mallaory – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny



31/34 Michael Marso – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle

32/34 James Mason – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

33/34 Antonio Mcdonald – Driving While Imapired

34/34 Jaylen Mcilwayne – Batter Of Unborn Child – Assault With a Deadly Weapon





































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, August 8th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.