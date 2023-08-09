Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 8th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Da’quan Baldon – Resisting Public Officer – Larceny From The Person – Felony Conspiracy
Niguel Barnes – First Degree Burglary
Anuneakas Barnette – Break.Enter Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor larceny
Bashaud Breeland – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Altering Serial Numbers – Alter Title
Rubye Hadley – Probation Violation – Out Of County
MArcus Brown – Driving While Impaired
Tevie Burks – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Micahel Burlinski – Show Cause
Vadoll Byars – Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property
Eric Byers – Diving While Impaired
Xaviar Cannie – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Rey Carranza-Osorio – Simple Assault
Henry Conjejo – Murder – First Degree – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Diamond Davis – Misdemeanor Larceny
Keshean Ford – Possession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Detabian Fortenberry – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Stalking – Cyberstalking
Levern Garris – Driving While License Revoked
Andeera Guciu – Obtain Property By False Pretense
Jamarcus Harris – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
William Hartsell – Probation Violation
Xavia Hill – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Marijuana
Omar Hernandez – Second Degree trespassing – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare
Andre Johnson – Common Law Robbery – Break:Enter Terrorize:injure – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Jordan Jones – Robbery With A Dangerous Wepaon
Angel Lowery – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Dusty Lucks – Larceny From Merchant – Misdemeanor
Ryan Luppold – Probation Violation
Taylor Mack – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
Geral Mallaory – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor Larceny
Michael Marso – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
James Mason – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Antonio Mcdonald – Driving While Imapired
Jaylen Mcilwayne – Batter Of Unborn Child – Assault With a Deadly Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, August 8th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.