Soul Food Music Festival To Take Place September 1st & 2nd In Concord

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — The Soul Food Music Festival is a fundraiser to raise awareness of breast cancer among African American Females. The festival will take place September 1st and 2nd at The Route 29 Pavilion located at 5650 Sandusky Boulevard in Concord, NC. The festival is offering 100 Breast Cancer Survivors free tickets to attend.

Enjoy live performances by renowned DJs and artists playing R&B, Hip Hop, Funk, and Soul music. Artists include Mark Woods & Lakeside, Michel’le, Lyfe Jennings, Adina Howard, and many more!

Local vendors will be onsite with Southern Cuisine and Soul Food staples all while celebrating fun and community!

Friday Funk Night September 1st from 6 pm-10 pm and Saturday, September 2nd from 12 pm – 8 pm.

Visit the official website to view the full artist lineup and get tickets at www.soulfoodmusicfestival.com. You can also text 704-264-5763 for more information.