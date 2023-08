Gaston County Mugshots August 9th

1/32 Gaston County Mugshots

2/32 Jimmy West – Simple Assault

3/32 James Street – Probation Violation

4/32 Julius Pregram – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On a Female – Communication Threat – Parole Warrant

5/32 Kimbery Nguyen – Possession Of Stolen Property



6/32 Tamara Messer – Probation Violation – Larceny

7/32 Logan Mclemore – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Stop

8/32 Jayveon Love – Obtaine property By False Pretense

9/32 Ronavon Kelley – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court

10/32 Matthew Judd – Third Degree Sexual Exploitation Of Minor



11/32 Ja’von Jordan – Failure To Appear In Court

12/32 Cayleb – Failure To Appear In Court

13/32 Chad Hughes – Failure To Appear In Court – Larceny

14/32 Wesley Hudson – First Degree Trespassing

15/32 Susan Hope – Failure To Appear in Court



16/32 Michael Hart – Failure To Appear In Court

17/32 Yolanda Harris – Failure To Comply

18/32 Ian Foforth – Interference Electric Monitoring Device

19/32 Mark Galloway – Failure To Appear In Court

20/32 Antonio Forrest – Failure To Comply



21/32 Asia Ezell – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances

22/32 Michael Edwards – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Firearm

23/32 Christopher Deubner – Possession Of Meth

24/32 Dominique Davis – Failure To Appear In Court

25/32 Casey Christenbury – Carrying Concealed firearm – Possession Of Schedule ii Controlled Substances – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/32 Tyrone CLoud – Common Law Robbery – Discharge Firearm In The City

27/32 Melissa Cooper – Misdemeanor Larceny

28/32 Trenton Adams – Failure to Appear In Court – Non Support Of Child

29/32 Jakwon Barber – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Carry Firearm

30/32 Kurtis Buchanan – Failure To Appear In Court



31/32 Daniellle Bush – Failure To Appear In Court

32/32 Shannon Cassada – Break/Enter

































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, August 9th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.