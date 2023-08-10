Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 9th
-
1/46
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/46
Alphono Green – PWISD Cocaine – C:S–Sch II – Sell Cocaine – C:S–Sch II – Deliver Cocaine
-
3/46
Amari Cooper – Resisting Public Officer
-
4/46
Anthony Blackwell – Kidnapping – Second Degree
-
5/46
Anthony Hampton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – C:S Sch II–Posess– Othe
-
-
6/46
Anthony Scott – Breaking Or Entering
-
7/46
Carolyn Robichaw–Williamson – Speeding
-
8/46
Chase Cousar – Assault On A Female – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
9/46
Deasija Jackson – Second Degree Trespass
-
10/46
Dentrell Williams – Assault By Strangulation
-
-
11/46
Dominque Small – Assault Serious Bodily Injury
-
12/46
Erik Brunson – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
13/46
Fraizer Sifford – AWDW Serious Injury – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper
-
14/46
Fredrick Williams – Simple Assault
-
15/46
Gerard Harrold – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
-
16/46
Ivan Shishman – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
17/46
Jamal Allen – Attempted First Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy – AWDW Intent To Kill
-
18/46
Jarvoris Williams – Second Degree Murder – Speed Competition – Reckless Driving – Endangering
-
19/46
Jennifer Dobson – Contempt Of Court
-
20/46
Jesse Duncan – Breaking And Or Entering
-
-
21/46
Juavonne Buckle – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon
-
22/46
Karim Douglas – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possesion Sch I CS – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
23/46
Kendeall Martin – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Heroin
-
24/46
Kevin Jackson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
-
25/46
Kiana Mccotter – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure
-
-
26/46
Kollens Fluid – Resisting Public Officer – Breaking Or Entering – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
27/46
Larry Anderson – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
28/46
Lorenzo Grainger – Insurance Fraud
-
29/46
Martin Mills – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
30/46
Matthew Streat – Probation Violation
-
-
31/46
Melissa Hilbish – Possess Methamphetamine
-
32/46
Michael Brescia – DWLR Impaired Rev – Expired Registration Card:Tag
-
33/46
Michael Osgood – AWDW Intent To Kill – Assault By Pointing A Gun
-
34/46
Montravius Bright – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw
-
35/46
Patrick Johnson – Attempted Common Law Robbery
-
-
36/46
Rafael Mickle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With
-
37/46
Raheem Huggins – Insurance Fraud
-
38/46
Ranzy Morgan – Resisting Public Officer – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
-
39/46
Raymond Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
40/46
Shawn Goodwin – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
-
41/46
Shawn Springs – Felony Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
-
42/46
Somsay Inthisane – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
-
43/46
Tdarian Thomas – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
44/46
Thomas Jones – Driving While Impaired
-
45/46
William Russ – Driving While Impaired
-
-
46/46
Willie Glenn – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 9th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.