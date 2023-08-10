NoDa Cloud Wall Art Installation Enters Final Stages

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Elizabeth Palmisano’s Cloud Wall art piece is in the final stages and almost complete.

Charlotte’s largest community-responsive art installation spans an entire NoDa parking garage at the Link apartments right at the 36th street station.

Palmisano hosted a series of opportunities for community members to share their wishes with her- for happiness, health, love… the list goes on. What she found was people sharing some of the same wishes.

“People will be able to come and find their wish and be like.. that’s my wish! I think sometimes when our desires feel really far away.. it can feel painful. And I think sometimes just knowing you’re not alone can be really comforting” Palmisano said.

The effort is coming to life with the help of more than a dozen other artists and the apartment development team, Grubb Properties. It is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023.

To learn more and follow the progress, visit Elizabeth’s website.

She is also on social media @ellafaeart