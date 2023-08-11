Bahakel Digital: Digital Sales Specialist

Digital Sales Specialist Job Description

About Bahakel Communications:

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital media company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

About Bahakel Digital:

Bahakel Digital is a full-service digital advertising and marketing agency within Bahakel Communications. We specialize in bringing the most sophisticated digital advertising strategy and technology to clients of all sizes, from locally owned and operated small businesses to large regional brands.

We have a proven track record of success in a wide variety of business categories, including but not limited to: automotive dealerships, service business (HVAC, plumbing, roofing, etc.), retail (furniture, fashion, etc.), medical and dental, events (ticket sales), and more.

We are a client-focused, creative, and analytical team who loves what we do.

Job Summary/Description:

Bahakel Digital is looking for a digital sales specialist to work with the WCCB-TV digital sales manager (DSM) to help our sales team grow digital revenue. You will work with our awesome account executives to help our clients (ranging from local businesses in a wide variety of industries to local/regional/national ad agencies) grow their businesses.

Position Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

 Accompany account executives on sales calls and other client meetings as needed to report campaign results and up-sell services

 Contribute to station sales meetings with digital updates, continuing education, etc.

 Back up the DSM, including working on key accounts, making strategic decisions, and solving campaign issues

 Manage house digital accounts

 Build, manage, and optimize digital media campaigns

 Produce digital campaign reports and analyze campaign results

Qualifications/Requirements:

 2+ years in digital advertising sales/operations

 Bachelor's degree or equivalent job experience

 Proficient with Microsoft Excel, Word, and PPT (we use these as well as Google Sheets, Google Docs, and Google Slides)

 Skilled at written and verbal communication

 Superior multitasking and time management skills. Able to juggle rapidly changing priorities in a fast-paced setting.

 Excellent troubleshooting and problem resolution skills

 Experience with Google Looker Studio and/or other data analytics platforms strongly preferred

 Experience buying programmatic media preferred

 Strong understanding of digital media advertising, including but not limited to PPC/SEM, OTT/CTV, digital audio, programmatic display/video, paid social media, and targeted email marketing.

 Proactive and confident self-starter

 Collaborative with a positive attitude in a high-pressure sales/digital agency environment

 Loves working with clients – this is not a behind-the-scenes role!

 Able to break down complex topics into easily understood terms to teach clients and coach the WCCB-TV sales team

 Ability to interpret data and analytics on client reporting to demonstrate campaign value and up-sell additional digital products/strategies

 Detail-oriented with a curious, analytical mind

Please send resumes to Hayley Curry, digital sales manager, at hcurry@bahakeldigital.com.

Bahakel Communications and WCCB-TV is an equal opportunity employer.