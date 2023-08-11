Gaston County Mugshots August 10th

1/36 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/36 Alex Pardo – Sex Exploit Minor, 2nd Degree – Sex Exploit, 3rd Degree

3/36 Amanda Long – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

4/36 Anthony Nealy – Habeas Corpus

5/36 Brandon Mackie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



6/36 Charlie Stiles – Habeas Corpus

7/36 Christopher Bridges – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/36 Corey Ferguson – Assault, Female

9/36 David Duran – Failure To Appear, Felony

10/36 Elizabeth McCleery – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Sch II, Manufacture – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst



11/36 Garry Benfield – Probation Violation

12/36 Gregory Wilson – DWI

13/36 Heather Stroupe – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Disorderly Conduct

14/36 Jamie Greene – Firearm, Carry Concealed

15/36 Jessica Branch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



16/36 John Creasman – Assault, Simple

17/36 Justin Keeter – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/36 Kelce Arrowood – True Bill Of Indictment

19/36 Kevin Rubio–Rosa – DWI – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – License, No Operators – Fictitious Info To Officer – Drive After Consuming, Less Than 21 – Fail Maintain Lane Control

20/36 Larry Friday – Habeas Corpus



21/36 Mark Galloway – Assault By Strangulation

22/36 Mars Grier – Assault, Simple – Fire Alarm, False

23/36 Maurice Graham – Probation Violation

24/36 Moises Orellana–Guevara – License, No Operators

25/36 Nicky Reese – Larceny – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



26/36 Philip Wigger – Probation Violation

27/36 River Masten – Habeas Corpus

28/36 Robert Duncan – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sexual Battery

29/36 Sabriyah Guess – Assault, Simple

30/36 Savon Burnette – Habeas Corpus



31/36 Shacory Foust – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

32/36 Shamont Morton – Probation Violation

33/36 Sherri Jewell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

34/36 Stephanie McCorkle – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

35/36 Timothy Donahue – Habeas Corpus



36/36 Zachery Marlowe – DWI









































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, August 10th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.