Belmont Woman Fatally Stuck By Car While Biking Across Street

BELMONT, N.C. – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the evening of Friday, August 11th.

Officers responded to the accident around 10:00 p.m. near US 74 in Belmont. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Jodi Knight was crossing the road while traffic was travelling east on Highway 74. One car swerved to avoid hitting Knight but the other car following was unable to avoid hitting her.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.