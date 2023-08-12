Gaston County Mugshots August 11th

1/34 Gaston County Mugshots

2/34 John Wright – Probation Violation

3/34 Carl Weight – Probation Violation

4/34 Laurie Wilson – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

5/34 Lahlah Williams – True Bill Of Indictment



6/34 Jcaob Valdez – Felony Hit/Run Serious Injury/Death – Involuntary Man Slaughter

7/34 Gerado Santaos – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Maintain Control

8/34 Vernon Christopher – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle

9/34 Vernon Potts – Assault On A Female

10/34 Lisa Ose – Failure to Appear In Court



11/34 Ranzy Morgan – Failure To Appear In Court

12/34 Jeremy Morgan – Parole Warrant

13/34 Tara Moore – Failure To Appear In Court

14/34 Dennis Moore – Probation Violation

15/34 Samuel Mann – Failure To Appear In Court



16/34 Angel Lowery – Motor Vehicle Larceny

17/34 Kevin Lee – Simple Assault

18/34 Eric Kendrick – Probation Violation

19/34 Michael Johnson – Drive While Impaired

20/34 Kendricus Hart – Assault On A Female



21/34 Kenneth Hamilton – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant

22/34 Julian Haire – Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling – Trafficking Heroine

23/34 Melissa Gulley – Failure To Appear Court

24/34 Karen Grienser – Second Degree Trespassing

25/34 Billy Gilreath – Probation Violation



26/34 David Garris – Failure To Appear In Court

27/34 Shelda Ferguson – Larceny Removal/Destruction – Habitual – Larceny

28/34 Christian Daugherty – Extradition Fugitive In Other State

29/34 Justin Cogdell – Driving While Impaired Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage

30/34 Donalds Causey – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State



31/34 Nichalas Carcappa – Probation Violation

32/34 Daniel Bertrand – Extradition Fugitive In Other State

33/34 Eric Berryhill – Criminal Contempt

34/34 Rebecca Baldock – Probation Violation





































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, August 11th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.