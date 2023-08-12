Gaston County Mugshots August 11th
Gaston County Mugshots
John Wright – Probation Violation
Carl Weight – Probation Violation
Laurie Wilson – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Lahlah Williams – True Bill Of Indictment
Jcaob Valdez – Felony Hit/Run Serious Injury/Death – Involuntary Man Slaughter
Gerado Santaos – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Driving While License Revoked – Failure To Maintain Control
Vernon Christopher – Break/Enter Motor Vehicle
Vernon Potts – Assault On A Female
Lisa Ose – Failure to Appear In Court
Ranzy Morgan – Failure To Appear In Court
Jeremy Morgan – Parole Warrant
Tara Moore – Failure To Appear In Court
Dennis Moore – Probation Violation
Samuel Mann – Failure To Appear In Court
Angel Lowery – Motor Vehicle Larceny
Kevin Lee – Simple Assault
Eric Kendrick – Probation Violation
Michael Johnson – Drive While Impaired
Kendricus Hart – Assault On A Female
Kenneth Hamilton – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant
Julian Haire – Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling – Trafficking Heroine
Melissa Gulley – Failure To Appear Court
Karen Grienser – Second Degree Trespassing
Billy Gilreath – Probation Violation
David Garris – Failure To Appear In Court
Shelda Ferguson – Larceny Removal/Destruction – Habitual – Larceny
Christian Daugherty – Extradition Fugitive In Other State
Justin Cogdell – Driving While Impaired Hit/Run Leave Scene Property Damage
Donalds Causey – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State
Nichalas Carcappa – Probation Violation
Daniel Bertrand – Extradition Fugitive In Other State
Eric Berryhill – Criminal Contempt
Rebecca Baldock – Probation Violation
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, August 11th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.