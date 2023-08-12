Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 11th
Dontae Anthony – Misdemeanor Show Cause – Possession Of Fire Army By Felon
Tariana Sadler – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense
Kristen Routher – Selling Meth
Alexia Prez – Driving While Impaired
Nasir Mceachin – Resisitng Public Officer – Felony Conspiracy
Cierra Mungo – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Farnez Abadi – Second Degree Trespass
Erin Mananhan – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
Melissa Maeda – Driving While Impaired
April Jackson – Assault And Battery – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Edward Higueldo–Castro – Operate Vehicle With Blue Light – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Julio Hernandez–Villegas – Assault On A Female
Euugene Hearsmchyk – Simple Assault
Anton Henderson – Possession Firearm By Felon
Kevin Haynes – Hit/Run Failure To Stop Property Damage – Resisting Public Officer – No Operators License
Justin Grier – Possession Stolen Firearm
Steven Gregoria – Trespass Upon Airport Property
Nathaniel Gray – Domestic Violation Protect Order Violation
Marvin Goodson – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Crystal Gaston – Uttering A Forged Instrument
Brittany Gallman – Simple Assault
Harrison Funez–Moreno – Attempted Degree Forcible Rape – Second Degree Force Sex Offense – Sexual Battery
Ronnie Fewell – Probatin Violation – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Tyheem Ferebee – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Ronnie Earle – Ontaine Property False Pretense – Forgery Of Endorsement – Obtain Property False Pretense
Shykeem Davis – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Rajum Davis – Felony Larceny
Aaron Davis – Asasult With Deadly Weapon On Government Officer – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Controlled Substances
Timarkus Cornwell – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked
Ramal Collins – Second Degree Trespass
Andre Clyburn – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Davis Chapman – Driving While Impaired – Speeding
Roger Caria–Flores – Second Degree Trespass
Darian Boulware – Open Container Alcohol Violation
Symone Blair – Possession Meth – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Drug Paraphernalia
Brittany Blaes – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Meth
Richard Beshore – Driving While Impaired
Travis Benton – Driving While Impaired
Lamarius Anthony – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Edward Anderson – Urinate In Public: Defication/Urination In Public
Dennis Alleyne – Driving While Impaired
Gerico Alexander – Resisting Public Officer
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday August 11th.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.