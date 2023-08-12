Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 11th

1/43 mecklenburg county mugshots

2/43 Dontae Anthony – Misdemeanor Show Cause – Possession Of Fire Army By Felon

3/43 Tariana Sadler – Financial Transaction Card Theft – Obtain Property False Pretense

4/43 Kristen Routher – Selling Meth

5/43 Alexia Prez – Driving While Impaired



6/43 Nasir Mceachin – Resisitng Public Officer – Felony Conspiracy

7/43 Cierra Mungo – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

8/43 Farnez Abadi – Second Degree Trespass

9/43 Erin Mananhan – Financial Transaction Card Fraud

10/43 Melissa Maeda – Driving While Impaired



11/43 April Jackson – Assault And Battery – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked

12/43 Edward Higueldo–Castro – Operate Vehicle With Blue Light – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

13/43 Julio Hernandez–Villegas – Assault On A Female

14/43 Euugene Hearsmchyk – Simple Assault

15/43 Anton Henderson – Possession Firearm By Felon



16/43 Kevin Haynes – Hit/Run Failure To Stop Property Damage – Resisting Public Officer – No Operators License

17/43 Justin Grier – Possession Stolen Firearm

18/43 Steven Gregoria – Trespass Upon Airport Property

19/43 Nathaniel Gray – Domestic Violation Protect Order Violation

20/43 Marvin Goodson – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



21/43 Crystal Gaston – Uttering A Forged Instrument

22/43 Brittany Gallman – Simple Assault

23/43 Harrison Funez–Moreno – Attempted Degree Forcible Rape – Second Degree Force Sex Offense – Sexual Battery

24/43 Ronnie Fewell – Probatin Violation – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger

25/43 Tyheem Ferebee – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle



26/43 Ronnie Earle – Ontaine Property False Pretense – Forgery Of Endorsement – Obtain Property False Pretense

27/43 Shykeem Davis – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

28/43 Rajum Davis – Felony Larceny

29/43 Aaron Davis – Asasult With Deadly Weapon On Government Officer – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Controlled Substances

30/43 Timarkus Cornwell – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked



31/43 Ramal Collins – Second Degree Trespass

32/43 Andre Clyburn – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

33/43 Davis Chapman – Driving While Impaired – Speeding

34/43 Roger Caria–Flores – Second Degree Trespass

35/43 Darian Boulware – Open Container Alcohol Violation



36/43 Symone Blair – Possession Meth – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Drug Paraphernalia

37/43 Brittany Blaes – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Meth

38/43 Richard Beshore – Driving While Impaired

39/43 Travis Benton – Driving While Impaired

40/43 Lamarius Anthony – Carrying Concealed Weapon



41/43 Edward Anderson – Urinate In Public: Defication/Urination In Public

42/43 Dennis Alleyne – Driving While Impaired

43/43 Gerico Alexander – Resisting Public Officer























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday August 11th.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.