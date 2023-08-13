Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 12th

1/41 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/41 Brandon Williams – Injury To Personal Property – Attempt To Break Or Enter

3/41 Kyisha Whitehead – Driving While Impaired – Resisting Public Officer

4/41 Raphael White – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Cocaine

5/41 Corwin White – Carrying Concealed Weapon



6/41 April Turner–Gross – Probation Violation

7/41 Tonya Truesdale – Resist Public Officer

8/41 Christopher Toala – Driving While Impaired

9/41 Bawi Tling – Driving While Impaired

10/41 Hannah Shives – Simple Assault



11/41 Courtney Simon – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats – Interference With Emergency Communication

12/41 Bernard Schulz – Trespass Upon Airport Property

13/41 Jessica Robinson – Simple Assault

14/41 Johnny Rivera – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

15/41 William Murray – Public Disturbance – Misdemeanor Larceny



16/41 Jefferey Morgan – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

17/41 Jeffery Morgan – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Felony Assault On Individual With Disabilities

18/41 Janeal Moore – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon

19/41 Maxton Miholland – Assault Inflict Serious Injury

20/41 Johntaviou Mcgrant-Billings – Driving While License Revoked



21/41 Nichola Lowery – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

22/41 Demani Love – Breaking Or Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – False Police Report

23/41 Stehphen Locjey – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

24/41 Selwyn Johnson – Felony Stalking

25/41 JOnathan Hernanadez – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats



26/41 Mackenzie Helsabeck – Driving While Impaired

27/41 Ajuan Hearn – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Stolen Goods Property

28/41 Jeffery Harless – Obtain Property False Pretense

29/41 James Gregory – Injury To Personal Property – Breaking Or Entering – Domestic Violation Protection Order Violation

30/41 Cedrick Gaston – Felony Larceny



31/41 Harrison Funez–Moreno – Communication Threats – Injury To Personal Property

32/41 Kelsie Eubanks – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

33/41 Renard Edwards – Probation Violation – Attempted Larceny

34/41 Soloman Dukes – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering

35/41 Isreal Cruzmartinez – Assault On A Female



36/41 Martadius Copeland – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances

37/41 La’Darius Cannon – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On A Government Official

38/41 Michael Bias – Larcney Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft

39/41 Pam Benbow – Resisting Public Officer – Hit:Run Stop Property Damage

40/41 Eureka Allen – Simple Assault



41/41 Arjavius Allen – Assault On A Female



















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, August 12th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.