Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 12th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Brandon Williams – Injury To Personal Property – Attempt To Break Or Enter
Kyisha Whitehead – Driving While Impaired – Resisting Public Officer
Raphael White – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Cocaine
Corwin White – Carrying Concealed Weapon
April Turner–Gross – Probation Violation
Tonya Truesdale – Resist Public Officer
Christopher Toala – Driving While Impaired
Bawi Tling – Driving While Impaired
Hannah Shives – Simple Assault
Courtney Simon – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats – Interference With Emergency Communication
Bernard Schulz – Trespass Upon Airport Property
Jessica Robinson – Simple Assault
Johnny Rivera – Speeding – Driving While License Revoked – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
William Murray – Public Disturbance – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jefferey Morgan – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Jeffery Morgan – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery – Felony Assault On Individual With Disabilities
Janeal Moore – Resisting Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Maxton Miholland – Assault Inflict Serious Injury
Johntaviou Mcgrant-Billings – Driving While License Revoked
Nichola Lowery – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Demani Love – Breaking Or Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – False Police Report
Stehphen Locjey – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
Selwyn Johnson – Felony Stalking
JOnathan Hernanadez – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats
Mackenzie Helsabeck – Driving While Impaired
Ajuan Hearn – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Stolen Goods Property
Jeffery Harless – Obtain Property False Pretense
James Gregory – Injury To Personal Property – Breaking Or Entering – Domestic Violation Protection Order Violation
Cedrick Gaston – Felony Larceny
Harrison Funez–Moreno – Communication Threats – Injury To Personal Property
Kelsie Eubanks – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Renard Edwards – Probation Violation – Attempted Larceny
Soloman Dukes – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering
Isreal Cruzmartinez – Assault On A Female
Martadius Copeland – Simple Possession Of Schedule VI Controlled Substances
La’Darius Cannon – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On A Government Official
Michael Bias – Larcney Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft
Pam Benbow – Resisting Public Officer – Hit:Run Stop Property Damage
Eureka Allen – Simple Assault
Arjavius Allen – Assault On A Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, August 12th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.