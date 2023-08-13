Wildfires Have Killed At least 80 People On The Hawaiian Island Of Maui

Deeandra Michel, Trish Williford, Marvin Beach,

MAUI, HAWAII– The blaze that decimated the historic town of Lahaina is now 85% contained.

Now residents want to return to see what’s left of their homes, but conditions continue to be very dangerous.

The state’s Attorney general will lead a comprehensive review of decisions made by officials in response to the wildfires as more than a dozen federal agencies help with recovery efforts, including setting up temporary emergency power.