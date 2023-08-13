Wildfires Have Killed At least 80 People On The Hawaiian Island Of Maui
MAUI, HAWAII– The blaze that decimated the historic town of Lahaina is now 85% contained.
Now residents want to return to see what’s left of their homes, but conditions continue to be very dangerous.
The state’s Attorney general will lead a comprehensive review of decisions made by officials in response to the wildfires as more than a dozen federal agencies help with recovery efforts, including setting up temporary emergency power.