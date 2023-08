Gaston County Mugshots August 13th

1/30 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/30 Sheila Williams – DWI

3/30 Terrill White – Discharge Firearm In City

4/30 Rickie Watts – Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor

5/30 Quantarius Watson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdmeanor – Trespass, 1st Degree



6/30 Latik Walker – Resist Public Officer – Assault, Pointing A Gun

7/30 Jonathan Smith – AWDW

8/30 Soloman Sapareto – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

9/30 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

10/30 Eddy Polanco – Firearm, Carry Concealed – License, No Operators – Registration Plate:Card, Fictitiious:Canceled:Revoked – Registration Card Violation



11/30 William Moose – Assault, Female

12/30 Daniel Moore – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Assault, Simple

13/30 Cammron Montgomery – Firearm, Possess, Felon

14/30 Jennifer Malone – DWI

15/30 Tiffany Lynch – Domestic Violence Protection Order



16/30 Shannon Griffin – DWI – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

17/30 Cara Glover – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Turn, Improper – Unsafe Lane Change – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner

18/30 Bryson Glaspy – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/30 Tamarus Fuller – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/30 Mikkevaron Floyd – Possess Methamphetamine – DWI – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Drive Left Of Center



21/30 Destinee Fewell – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/30 Jessie Estes – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/30 Hope Dishman – Resist Public Officer

24/30 Tammy Dillard – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/30 Danny Darling – Assault, Female – Resist Public Officer



26/30 Justin Childers – Sex Offense, 1st Degree – Assault, Female

27/30 Jimmy Cantrell – AWDW

28/30 Ronald Burnett – Assault, Female

29/30 Christopher Boulware – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/30 Amber Berry – PWIMSD Methamphetamine – Possess, Prison:Jail – Heroin, Traffick, Conspire – Possess Drug Paraphernalia





























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, August 13th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.