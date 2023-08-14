Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 13th
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
Brian Ocasio – Nonsupport Child – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Probation Violation
Richard Wyatt – Misuse Of 911 System
Lorenzo Wright – Attempt To B:E Building – Wit:Out Force – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer
Evelyn Williams – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Alejandro Vargas – Assault On A Female
Kayla Tackett – Assault And Battery
Orlando Green – Breaking Or Entering – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Stephanie Suero – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Dontoya Sitathammavong – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
Reginald Rowzee – Simple Possess Sch VI CS
Rene Ramos–Velasco – Driving While Impaired – No Operator’s License – Operate Veh No Ins
Ronald Poling – Solict Alms:Beg For Money
Jaiveonna Phifer – DLWR Not Impaired Rev – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
Jim Mason – Driving While Impaired – Habitual Larceny
John Neocleous – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Rafael Nagy – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12
Tito Moren – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
Leydi Miranda – Simple Assault
Stephanie Miner – Trespass Upon Airport Property
Gene Meredith – Driving While Impaired
Laquan Mcclure – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Drive:Allow MV No Registration – Allow Unlicensed To Drive
Olga Sagastume – Simple Assault
David Mackey – Simple Assault
David Losier – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
Micaiah Lighty – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer
Nathaniel Knight – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Misdemeanor Larceny
Maurice Kelly – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speed Competition
Malika Johnson – Obtain Property False Pretense
Korie Jackson – Simple Assault – DV Protection Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force
Christopher Hulon – Simple Assault
Fitsum Haile – Felony Larceny
Caziah Guy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
Aaron Gomes – Attempt Break:Enter Motor Veh
Bryson Glaspy – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Defranklin Farmer – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny
Luis Estrada–Vazquez – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – DV Protective Order Violation
Sayra Esteban – Simple Assault – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Mateo Esteban – Simple Assault
Davone Daniels – DV Protective Order Violation
Tyvon Dunlap – Communicating Threats
Brandon Carelock – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz
Billy Butler – Int Child Abuse–Ser Bodily Inj – Second Degree Trespass
Christopher Brown – Communicating Threats – DV Protective Order Violation
Gerardo Benitez–Legorreta – Driving While Impaired
Chandra Andrews – Second Degree Trespass
Jonathan Allen – Probation Violation – Breaking And Or Entering – Attempted Common Law Robbery
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, August 13th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.