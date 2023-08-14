Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 13th

1/47 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/47 Brian Ocasio – Nonsupport Child – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Probation Violation

3/47 Richard Wyatt – Misuse Of 911 System

4/47 Lorenzo Wright – Attempt To B:E Building – Wit:Out Force – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer

5/47 Evelyn Williams – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



6/47 Alejandro Vargas – Assault On A Female

7/47 Kayla Tackett – Assault And Battery

8/47 Orlando Green – Breaking Or Entering – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

9/47 Stephanie Suero – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

10/47 Dontoya Sitathammavong – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats



11/47 Reginald Rowzee – Simple Possess Sch VI CS

12/47 Rene Ramos–Velasco – Driving While Impaired – No Operator’s License – Operate Veh No Ins

13/47 Ronald Poling – Solict Alms:Beg For Money

14/47 Jaiveonna Phifer – DLWR Not Impaired Rev – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light

15/47 Jim Mason – Driving While Impaired – Habitual Larceny



16/47 John Neocleous – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

17/47 Rafael Nagy – Assault On A Female – Assault On A Child Under 12

18/47 Tito Moren – Assault On A Female – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

19/47 Leydi Miranda – Simple Assault

20/47 Stephanie Miner – Trespass Upon Airport Property



21/47 Gene Meredith – Driving While Impaired

22/47 Laquan Mcclure – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – Drive:Allow MV No Registration – Allow Unlicensed To Drive

23/47 Olga Sagastume – Simple Assault

24/47 David Mackey – Simple Assault

25/47 David Losier – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property



26/47 Micaiah Lighty – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer

27/47 Nathaniel Knight – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – Misdemeanor Larceny

28/47 Maurice Kelly – Hit:Run Fail Stop Prop Damage – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speed Competition

29/47 Malika Johnson – Obtain Property False Pretense

30/47 Korie Jackson – Simple Assault – DV Protection Order Violation – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force



31/47 Christopher Hulon – Simple Assault

32/47 Fitsum Haile – Felony Larceny

33/47 Caziah Guy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female

34/47 Aaron Gomes – Attempt Break:Enter Motor Veh

35/47 Bryson Glaspy – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



36/47 Defranklin Farmer – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny

37/47 Luis Estrada–Vazquez – Assault On A Female – Agg.Phys.Force – DV Protective Order Violation

38/47 Sayra Esteban – Simple Assault – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

39/47 Mateo Esteban – Simple Assault

40/47 Davone Daniels – DV Protective Order Violation



41/47 Tyvon Dunlap – Communicating Threats

42/47 Brandon Carelock – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Marijuana Up To 1:2 Oz

43/47 Billy Butler – Int Child Abuse–Ser Bodily Inj – Second Degree Trespass

44/47 Christopher Brown – Communicating Threats – DV Protective Order Violation

45/47 Gerardo Benitez–Legorreta – Driving While Impaired



46/47 Chandra Andrews – Second Degree Trespass

47/47 Jonathan Allen – Probation Violation – Breaking And Or Entering – Attempted Common Law Robbery































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, August 13th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.