Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 14th

1/51 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/51 Andrae Lindsey – Stolen Goods – Possession Of

3/51 Andrea James – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

4/51 Baasim Davenport – Felony Conspiracy – AWDW Intent To Kill

5/51 Brian Bridges – Assault By Strangulation – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault On A Female



6/51 Carl Carelock – First Degree Kidnapping – Injury To Personal Property – Assault By Strangulation

7/51 Carlos Martinez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With – Misdemeanor Larceny

9/51 Connie Moore – Resisting Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive

10/51 Daniel Jernigan – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Methamphetamine – Felony Possession Sch I CS



11/51 Davion Davis – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam

12/51 Demerion Barnhardt – Probation Violation – Out Of County

13/51 Demontrey King – Felony Larceny

14/51 Di’Quayveon Hargrove – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

15/51 Dmarje Morrison – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon



16/51 Dorian Price – Communicating Threats – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault On A Female

17/51 Hannah Freeman – Simple Assault

18/51 Iyenda Loftin – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo

19/51 Jamarious Mclean – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

20/51 James Mason – Probation Violation



21/51 Jayden Holmes – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

22/51 Jaylee Steele – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

23/51 Joshua Jenkins – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

24/51 Juan Ramos – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

25/51 Julisa Singleton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



26/51 Justin Herring – Felony Larceny

27/51 Kalone Stenbar – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property – Second Degree Trespass

28/51 .jpeg

29/51 Kendall Matthews – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

30/51 Lucero Ramos – Simple Assault



31/51 Meguel Mcclain – Driving While Impaired – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

32/51 Menatalla Effat – Simple Assault

33/51 Misty Joyner – Stolen Goods – Possession Of

34/51 Morgan Fowler – Probation Violation – C:S–Sch II – Simple Possession

35/51 Niguel Barnes – Parole Violation



36/51 Omar Jimenez – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

37/51 Oscar Bueso – Simple Assault

38/51 Randell Mahatha – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo

39/51 Rashawn Batchelor – Second Degree Trespass

40/51 Reginald Malker – C:S–Sch II – Possess – Other – Resisting Public Officer



41/51 Robert Beaty – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats

42/51 Ryan Luppold – Probation Violation

43/51 Santo Bentancoberrera – Assault On A Female

44/51 Selwyn Johnson – Felony Stalking

45/51 Sheridan Brown – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



46/51 Shomari Anthon – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light

47/51 Steven Khang – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal – Conspiracy–Felony

48/51 Tai Green – Identity Theft – Financial Transaction Card Fraud

49/51 Walter Gaither – Injury To Personal Property – Stolen Goods – Possess Of – Assault Govt Official:Emply

50/51 Wardaja Staton – Habitual Larceny



51/51 William Moua – Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal – Conspiracy–Felony – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts







































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, August 14th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.