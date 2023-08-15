Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 14th
-
1/51
Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots
-
2/51
Andrae Lindsey – Stolen Goods – Possession Of
-
3/51
Andrea James – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
4/51
Baasim Davenport – Felony Conspiracy – AWDW Intent To Kill
-
5/51
Brian Bridges – Assault By Strangulation – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault On A Female
-
-
6/51
Carl Carelock – First Degree Kidnapping – Injury To Personal Property – Assault By Strangulation
-
7/51
Carlos Martinez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
8/51
Carlos Martinez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
9/51
Connie Moore – Resisting Public Officer – Intoxicated And Disruptive
-
10/51
Daniel Jernigan – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possess Methamphetamine – Felony Possession Sch I CS
-
-
11/51
Davion Davis – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Hit:Run Leave Scene Prop Dam
-
12/51
Demerion Barnhardt – Probation Violation – Out Of County
-
13/51
Demontrey King – Felony Larceny
-
14/51
Di’Quayveon Hargrove – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
15/51
Dmarje Morrison – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangrs Weapon
-
-
16/51
Dorian Price – Communicating Threats – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault On A Female
-
17/51
Hannah Freeman – Simple Assault
-
18/51
Iyenda Loftin – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Consp Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo
-
19/51
Jamarious Mclean – Simple Possess Sch VI CS – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
-
20/51
James Mason – Probation Violation
-
-
21/51
Jayden Holmes – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
22/51
Jaylee Steele – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
-
23/51
Joshua Jenkins – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
-
24/51
Juan Ramos – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment
-
25/51
Julisa Singleton – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
-
26/51
Justin Herring – Felony Larceny
-
27/51
Kalone Stenbar – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property – Second Degree Trespass
-
-
29/51
Kendall Matthews – Possess Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
-
30/51
Lucero Ramos – Simple Assault
-
-
31/51
Meguel Mcclain – Driving While Impaired – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
-
32/51
Menatalla Effat – Simple Assault
-
33/51
Misty Joyner – Stolen Goods – Possession Of
-
34/51
Morgan Fowler – Probation Violation – C:S–Sch II – Simple Possession
-
35/51
Niguel Barnes – Parole Violation
-
-
36/51
Omar Jimenez – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
-
37/51
Oscar Bueso – Simple Assault
-
38/51
Randell Mahatha – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapo
-
39/51
Rashawn Batchelor – Second Degree Trespass
-
40/51
Reginald Malker – C:S–Sch II – Possess – Other – Resisting Public Officer
-
-
41/51
Robert Beaty – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Communicating Threats
-
42/51
Ryan Luppold – Probation Violation
-
43/51
Santo Bentancoberrera – Assault On A Female
-
44/51
Selwyn Johnson – Felony Stalking
-
45/51
Sheridan Brown – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
46/51
Shomari Anthon – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Fail To Stop – Steady Red Light
-
47/51
Steven Khang – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts – Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal – Conspiracy–Felony
-
48/51
Tai Green – Identity Theft – Financial Transaction Card Fraud
-
49/51
Walter Gaither – Injury To Personal Property – Stolen Goods – Possess Of – Assault Govt Official:Emply
-
50/51
Wardaja Staton – Habitual Larceny
-
-
51/51
William Moua – Inj Prop Obt Nonferr Metal – Conspiracy–Felony – Larceny Motor Vehicle Parts
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, August 14th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.