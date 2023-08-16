Judge Limits Courtroom Attendance After Victim’s Mother And Suspect’s Grandfather Argue

POLK CO., N.C. – Family and friends of a North Carolina woman who was shot and killed are frustrated with what happened in court on Tuesday. Talia Petoia was killed in March in Polk County. Her boyfriend at the time, Tyler Laughter, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. Talia’s family and friends say he should be charged with murder. On Tuesday, Talia’s friend Emmy Shanahan says this is what happened before court: “Julie Daniels, Talia’s mother, said to Tyler, as he was walking in, ‘You should tell the truth, you know it wasn’t an accident.’ At which point his grandfather, Bobby Ruff, defended him and said, ‘You don’t need to be talking to him. And she responded, ‘You don’t need to be talking to me.'”

Talia’s friends tell WCCB the judge decided that verbal back-and-forth was a security issue and limited courtroom attendance. The case was continued until October, as both sides continue to wait for a full medical report about Talia’s death.