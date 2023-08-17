Activity Increasing In The Tropics

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Tropics (Atlantic):

As of Thursday evening, there are three tropical waves between the islands and Africa. One with a high, one with a medium and one with a low development chance. There are still pockets of high wind shear and some dry air in the Main Development Region which will make for a tough road for any storm that encounters that environment.

Eyes are also on the Gulf of Mexico. A broad area of low pressure could form in the western or central Gulf of Mexico over the next 7-days. If anything develops, it will likely bring impacts to Louisiana or Texas.

The Gulf of Mexico water temperature is reading 88 degrees. This is the warmest since record keeping began.

Tropics (Pacific):

Hilary is now a major hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean off the west coast of Mexico. This storm will bring impacts to parts of the Baja California Peninsula through the weekend. Flash flooding could result in landslides. Hilary will then head to southern California.

IF this storm makes landfall in California, it would be the first tropical cyclone to do so since 1939! It will be a close call!