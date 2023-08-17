Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 16th

1/41 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/41 Ma’Khya Nance – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – False Imprisonment

3/41 Stephen Morrison – Failure To Return Hired Property < $4,000

4/41 Charlton Morrison – Felony Larceny

5/41 Regina MCrae – Resisting Public Officer



6/41 Faith MCMilllen – Breaking Or Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation – Second Degree Trespass

7/41 Tyshawn Mays – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

8/41 Cristian Maradiaga–Bonilla – Assault On A Female

9/41 Dale Lawrence – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

10/41 Gabriel Kimble – Breaking Or Entering



11/41 Leah Kelly – Open Container Of Alcohol – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Personal Property

12/41 Luther Jordan – Carrying Concealed Weapon

13/41 Demetrius Jones – Second Degree Trespass

14/41 Terry Johnson – Trafficking Cocaine

15/41 Kimberly Roberts – Resisting Public Officer



16/41 Alexander Haymaker – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of MDMA

17/41 Rolando Guerrero – Driving While License Revoked – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren

18/41 Ryan Grayson – Second Degree Trespass

19/41 Isaiah Gordon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

20/41 Alex Lee – Second Degree Trespass



21/41 Muhammad Gainey – Probation Violation

22/41 Justin Gadson – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer

23/41 Jake Ehrich – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances

24/41 Geoffery Dudding – Solicit Child By Computer – Sex Offense

25/41 Tomothy Dean – Probation Violation



26/41 David Coleman – Possession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon

27/41 Samuel Coats – Resisting Public Officer

28/41 JOse Chavez–Lopez – Assault On A Female

29/41 Philip Burton – Speeding – Expired Registration Card

30/41 Tammy Brown – Larceny By Employee



31/41 Devontray Brooks – Obtain Property False Pretense

32/41 Lewis Bowser – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

33/41 Laquazia Benton – Break/Enter Terrorize – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property

34/41 Debargee Bennett – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Trespass

35/41 Nicholas Bateman – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving



36/41 Heath Barwick – Possession Drug Paraphernailia

37/41 Edward Baldwin – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Breaking Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats

38/41 Omar Anthiny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Injury to Person Property – Communicating Threats – Second Degree Trespass

39/41 Jonathon Allen – Probation Violation – Out Of Country

40/41 Roderick Alexander – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender



41/41 Mohamad Abdin – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger



















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 16th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.