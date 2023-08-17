Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 16th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots
Ma’Khya Nance – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – False Imprisonment
Stephen Morrison – Failure To Return Hired Property < $4,000
Charlton Morrison – Felony Larceny
Regina MCrae – Resisting Public Officer
-
Faith MCMilllen – Breaking Or Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – Probation – Second Degree Trespass
Tyshawn Mays – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
Cristian Maradiaga–Bonilla – Assault On A Female
Dale Lawrence – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Gabriel Kimble – Breaking Or Entering
Leah Kelly – Open Container Of Alcohol – Second Degree Trespass – Injury To Personal Property
Luther Jordan – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Demetrius Jones – Second Degree Trespass
Terry Johnson – Trafficking Cocaine
Kimberly Roberts – Resisting Public Officer
Alexander Haymaker – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of MDMA
Rolando Guerrero – Driving While License Revoked – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
Ryan Grayson – Second Degree Trespass
Isaiah Gordon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Alex Lee – Second Degree Trespass
Muhammad Gainey – Probation Violation
Justin Gadson – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Resisting Public Officer
Jake Ehrich – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances
Geoffery Dudding – Solicit Child By Computer – Sex Offense
Tomothy Dean – Probation Violation
David Coleman – Possession Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Samuel Coats – Resisting Public Officer
JOse Chavez–Lopez – Assault On A Female
Philip Burton – Speeding – Expired Registration Card
Tammy Brown – Larceny By Employee
Devontray Brooks – Obtain Property False Pretense
Lewis Bowser – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Laquazia Benton – Break/Enter Terrorize – Assault And Battery – Injury To Personal Property
Debargee Bennett – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Trespass
Nicholas Bateman – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving
Heath Barwick – Possession Drug Paraphernailia
Edward Baldwin – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Breaking Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats
Omar Anthiny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Injury to Person Property – Communicating Threats – Second Degree Trespass
Jonathon Allen – Probation Violation – Out Of Country
Roderick Alexander – Failure To Report New Address – Sex Offender
Mohamad Abdin – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 16th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.