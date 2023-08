CORNELIUS, N.C. – The mother of 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari has pleaded not guilty to failing to report her child’s disappearance.

Diana Cojocari appeared in court Thursday, August 17th. No plea agreements or discussions of bonds were made.

Christopher Palmiter is scheduled for a court appearance at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Read More The Cojocari Case