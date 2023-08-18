Step Father Of Missing Madalina Cojocari Released From Jail On Bond

1/6

Update (Posted August 18, 2023):

Madalina Cojocari’s step father, Christopher Palmiter, was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond Friday. Palmiter’s bond was reduced from $200,000 to $25,000 on August 17th by a Mecklenburg County judge.

Palmiter and Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, both entered not guilty pleas Thursday for failing to report the child’s disappearance.

Diana remains behind bars. Madalina was last seen on November 21, 2022.

WCCB was there when Palmiter walked out of the Mecklenburg County Jail. Watch WCCB News @ TEN tonight for a full report.

Update (Posted August 17, 2023):

CORNELIUS, N.C. – The mother and step father of missing of 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari have pleaded not guilty to failing to report the child’s disappearance.

Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter both appeared in court Thursday, August 17th. No plea agreements were discussed but Palmiter’s bond was reduced to $25,000. His bond was originally set at $200,000.

