Bahakel Sports is your home for high school football.

Get your weekly high school football round up each Friday night at 11pm by watching The Blitz on Bahakel Sports.

Catch the following games live on Bahakel Sports this weekend:

Friday, August 18th:

Ardrey Kell vs Providence at 7pm

Saturday, August 19th:

Turf Kings: Myers Park vs Charlotte Christian at 12pm

Turf Kings: Palisades vs West Charlotte at 3:20pm

Turf Kings: Hough vs Byrnes at 7:30pm