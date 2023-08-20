2 Children Dead, 1 Hospitalized After House Fire In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. – Two children have died and a third is in the hospital following an early morning house fire in Concord.

Police say the children were home alone when the fire broke out.

It happened just after 1:00 on Sunday morning at a public housing duplex on Lincoln Street Southwest.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were shooting from one of the units.

They found three children inside of the burning unit.

First responders performed CPR on the victims, but two of them died at the scene.

There’s no word if charges will be filed.