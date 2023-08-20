One Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting In South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is investigating after a man died during an officer-involved shooting that took place early Sunday morning on August 20th.

According to a news release, shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. Officers say they forced entry upon arrival after hearing disturbances inside an apartment.

Upon entering, the officers were met by a combative suspect who stabbed an officer in the neck, police say. According to a news release, in the midst of the altercation an officer discharged their weapon killing the suspect.

The officer who was stabbed along with a woman who sustained gunshot wounds during the altercation was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they seized multiple weapons from the home. As standard procedure, the officer who fired their weapon in this incident will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No further details.