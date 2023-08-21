Gaston County Mugshots August 21st

1/31 Gaston County Mugshots

2/31 Rashad Wilkes – Break:Enter

3/31 Amanda Weaver – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

4/31 Michael Walls – Threat, Communicate

5/31 JD Vanhorn – Probation Violation – Fictitious Info To Officer – License, No Operators



6/31 William Sisk – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

7/31 Mark Sherer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Insurance, No Liability – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display

8/31 Kamrae Reed – Larceny, Employee

9/31 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

10/31 David Pittman – Probation Violation



11/31 Jose Perez–Andrade – Cocaine, Possess w:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWI – Lightining, Fail To Burn Headlamps

12/31 Jorge Ortega – DWI – License, No Operators – Fail Maintain Lane Control

13/31 Adam Olson – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resisting Public Officer

14/31 Ronald McCaskill – Threat, Communicate – Disorderly Conduct – Trespass, 2nd Degree

15/31 Tammy Jefferson – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/31 Kenneth Houston – Embezzlement

17/31 Antoinette Hoper – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/31 Amari Holmes – Assault, Female

19/31 Michael Hallman – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Break:Enter – Resist Public Officer

20/31 India Hall – Resist Public Officer – Resist Public Officer



21/31 Camry Hall – Assault, Simple

22/31 Jared Guzman–Cruz – Possess, Prison:Jail – Cocaine, Possess W:Intent Manfacture:Sell: Deliver – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Poss Oepn Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Immigration

23/31 Jarret Grier – Resist Public Officer – DWI – Assault, Government Official – DWLR Impaired Rev

24/31 Jerred Gaynor – Sch VI, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – License, No Operators

25/31 Travarius Falls – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Injury, Personal Property



26/31 Allen Clinton – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Drive Left Of Center – Fail Maintain Lane Control

27/31 April Butler – Assault, Simple

28/31 Melanie Brummit – Sch II, Possess

29/31 Donald Beatty – Murder, First Degree – Firearm, Possess, Felon

30/31 Traveona Armstrong – Cocaine, Possess w:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst



31/31 Hayward Alexander – Trespass, 2nd Degree































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, August 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.