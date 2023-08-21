Gaston County Mugshots August 21st
-
1/31
Gaston County Mugshots
-
2/31
Rashad Wilkes – Break:Enter
-
3/31
Amanda Weaver – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
4/31
Michael Walls – Threat, Communicate
-
5/31
JD Vanhorn – Probation Violation – Fictitious Info To Officer – License, No Operators
-
-
6/31
William Sisk – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
7/31
Mark Sherer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle – Fict:Alt Title:Reg Card:Tag – Insurance, No Liability – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display
-
8/31
Kamrae Reed – Larceny, Employee
-
9/31
Brittany Poole – Probation Violation
-
10/31
David Pittman – Probation Violation
-
-
11/31
Jose Perez–Andrade – Cocaine, Possess w:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWI – Lightining, Fail To Burn Headlamps
-
12/31
Jorge Ortega – DWI – License, No Operators – Fail Maintain Lane Control
-
13/31
Adam Olson – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resisting Public Officer
-
14/31
Ronald McCaskill – Threat, Communicate – Disorderly Conduct – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
15/31
Tammy Jefferson – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
-
16/31
Kenneth Houston – Embezzlement
-
17/31
Antoinette Hoper – Larceny, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
18/31
Amari Holmes – Assault, Female
-
19/31
Michael Hallman – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Break:Enter – Resist Public Officer
-
20/31
India Hall – Resist Public Officer – Resist Public Officer
-
-
21/31
Camry Hall – Assault, Simple
-
22/31
Jared Guzman–Cruz – Possess, Prison:Jail – Cocaine, Possess W:Intent Manfacture:Sell: Deliver – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Poss Oepn Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Immigration
-
23/31
Jarret Grier – Resist Public Officer – DWI – Assault, Government Official – DWLR Impaired Rev
-
24/31
Jerred Gaynor – Sch VI, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Registration Plate:Card, Expired – License, No Operators
-
25/31
Travarius Falls – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Injury, Personal Property
-
-
26/31
Allen Clinton – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol – Drive Left Of Center – Fail Maintain Lane Control
-
27/31
April Butler – Assault, Simple
-
28/31
Melanie Brummit – Sch II, Possess
-
29/31
Donald Beatty – Murder, First Degree – Firearm, Possess, Felon
-
30/31
Traveona Armstrong – Cocaine, Possess w:Intent Manfacture:Sell:Deliver – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst
-
-
31/31
Hayward Alexander – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, August 20th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.