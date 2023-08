Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 21st

1/38 Mecklenburg County Mugshots

2/38 Adria Mosley – Burglary – Second Degree – Larceny Of Dog – Felony Larceny

3/38 Adrian Skinner – Expired Registration Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

4/38 Antonio Harris – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

5/38 Ariyah Tate – Resisting Public Officer – Communicating Threats



6/38 Christopher Mcnear – Assault On A Female

7/38 Crystal Sowell – Simple Assault

8/38 Curtis Mcconico – Driving While Impaired

9/38 Douglas Faria – Assault On A Female – Assault Public Transit Operatr – Second Degree Trespass

10/38 Eduard Cantoral – Assault On A Female – Assault By Strangulation – Break:Enter Terorize:Injure



11/38 Emanuel Patterson – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

12/38 Gabriel Cardenas – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Driving While Impaired – Drive After Consuiming <21

13/38 German Bonila – DV Protective Order Violation

14/38 James Wyatt – Assault On A Female

15/38 Jason Guest – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree – Assault On A Female



16/38 Jatravian Robinson – Assault On A Female

17/38 Jaylin Burris – Simple Assault

18/38 Jermaine Davis – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

19/38 Jumel Pinkney – Communicating Threats

20/38 Junior Concepcion–Herrera – Assault On A Female



21/38 Justin Pinckney – Driving While Impaired

22/38 Justin Queener – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

23/38 Markiskia Henderson – AWDW Intent To Kill

24/38 Michael Lipscomb – Assault On A Female

25/38 Michelle Belk – Commincating Threats – Second Degree Trespass – DV Protective Order Violation



26/38 Michelle Selby – Simple Assault

27/38 Quinton Walsh – Breaking And Or Entering – AWDW Intent To Kill – Assault On A Female

28/38 Rahmaan Aleem – Assault On A Female

29/38 Rahmel Lundy – Misdemeanor Larceny

30/38 Rashon Willis – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Driving While Impaired



31/38 Roderick Barber – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

32/38 Shawn Moser – Felony Possession Sch I CS – Financial Transaction Card Theft Or With

33/38 Simone Price – Simple Assault

34/38 Steven Vinton – Stolen Goods – Possession Of – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

35/38 Tamel Knuckles – Misdemeanor Larceny – Mal Conduct By Prisoner:Throw – Misdemeanor Larceny



36/38 Tony Baker – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

37/38 Travis Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny

38/38 Vernell Hubbard – Communicating Threats – Assault On A Female













































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, August 20th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.