Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 21st
Dezire Thomas – Larceny By Employee
Yamir Preston – Assault On A Female – Disorderly Conduct
Damien Mckenzie – Larceny From The Person – Assault On A Female – Interference Emergency Communication
Michael Mayo – Driving While Impaired – Speeding
Johan Martiniz-Bustos – Driving While Impaired
Phillip Mackey – Assault On A Female – Attempted First Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Aron Mack – Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation
Christopher Linton – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of MDMA
Richard Lenio – Driving While Impaired
Naquan Kelly – Driving While License Revoked
Jessica Johnson – Defrauding Innkeeper – Larceny
Aimedo Ilembula – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Ebony Hughes – Obtain Property By False Pretenses
Floyd Hill – Safecracking
Don Hill – Common Law Robbery – Assault In A Female – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jose Hernanadez – Driving While Impaired
Clifton Hamilton – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Interfere Emergency Communication
Makhia Guy – Injury To Personal Property
Zcarrow Gray – Misdemeanor Larceny
William Graves – Assault On A Government Official – Resisting Public Officer
Kristohper Davis – Driving While License Revoked – Simple Possession Of schedule III Controlled Substances
Alan Davis – Assault On A Female
Chrishton Curney – Probation Violation
Tyshauwn Cunninging – Assault By Pointing A Gun
Shekinah Cole – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Jaquail Clemons – Driving While License Revoked – Resisting Public Officer – Reckless Driving
Zackary Carter – Reckless Driving
Zsa’quan Burris – DV Protection Order Violation – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Controlled Substances at Jail
Christopher Bryant – Habitual Larceny – Felony Larceny
Greofry Brown – Second Degree Trespass
Jadel Brailey – Assault On A Female
Adiran Bodford – Intoxicated And Disruptive
Jauon Black – Identity Theft
Julie Bean – Habitual Larceny – Breaking And Entering
Nadine Barton – Second Degree Trespass
Jada Baldwin – Injury To Real Property
Niara Baker – Breaking And Entering – First Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Antoine Andrews – Trafficking Cocaine
Mar’quarius Alexander – Discharging Firearm Into Occupies Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, August 21st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.