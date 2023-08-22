Home Of Tennessee Titans’ Football Player Explodes Near Lake Norman, Killing One Person And Injuring Another

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The father of Tennessee Titans’ CB Caleb Farley was killed in a house explosion that happened early Tuesday morning near Lake Norman.

Crews responded to the explosion around 12am at a home on Barber Loop Road near Old Arborway Road. Upon arrival, one victim was exiting the house and was transported to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-threatening injuries.

An additional victim, who has been identified as 61-year-old Robert M. Farley, was later found dead among the debris after searching the home, according to a news release.

Officials say the home is owned by Caleb Farley, a player for the Tennessee Titans football team. He was reportedly not home when the explosion happened.

Zillow says the home was approximately a 6,500 square foot home valued at more than $2,000,000. The home was completely destroyed.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the explosion. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.