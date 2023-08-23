CMS Service Bus Explodes In West Charlotte

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A CMS service bus caught fire while on a route on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The North Carolina Fire Department responded to the enflamed vehicle around 12 p.m. The driver said he was traveling on Overlook Mountain Road when he noticed smoke, according to a news release. The bus driver and one other person were the only ones on board and evacuated safely.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools inspects its buses every 30 days and will be working with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) who will investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.