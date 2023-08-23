Gaston County Mugshots August 22nd

1/68 Gaston-County-Mugshots

Brian Arnold – Habeas Corpus

Victory Blalock – Fail Reprt New Address–Sex Off

Richard Byrnes – Probation Violation – Assault, Female

Ashley Clayton – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



Timotheus Cunningham – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard

Shanise Falcon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

Germaine Green – Sch II, Possess W: Manuf:Sell:Del – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst

James Hadeka – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Sch II, Possess W: Manuf:Sell:Del – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Lucas Hall – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



Lori Helton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

Jaiden Holloway – Assault, Female

Tristan Hunsinger – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

Alicia Johnson – Assault, Simple

Tiffany Jones – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony



Tremaine Kurkt – Cocaine, Traffick – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch II, Possess W: Manuf:Sell:Del

Kimberly Langley – Probation Violation

Shannon Longfellow – Sch II, Posses – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

Justin Lonon – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Dedric Lowery – Assault, Female – Assault By Strangulation



Brandon McDaniel – Sch III, Possess, Simple

Kenneth Metcalf – Habeas Corpus

Katie Montgomery – Possess Methamphetamine

Rahtreze Nash – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Probation Violation, Other County – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

Savier Olivas – Probation Violation



Joey Raborn – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Tammy Reagan – Larceny – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Cocaine, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – License, No Operators – Lighting, Fail To Burn Headlamps

Sade Richardson – AWDWISI – Felony Hit:Run Serious Injury:Death

Jeffrey Rudisill – Title, Deliver:Accept Open – Registration Plate, Drive:Allow While Not Display

Zachary Seay – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev



Tevin Smith – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Resist Public Officer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

Steven Whitley – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

Brittany Willard – Cocaine, Possess – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – DWI

Richard Wines – Heroin, Traffick

Gaston-County-Mugshots



Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, August 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.