WCCB Charlotte/Bahakel Entertainment: Lifestyle Journalist – Freelancer

Bahakel Communications – Charlotte, NC

You need to love what you do…and who you do it with! Bahakel Communications is looking for a Lifestyle Journalist to work with WCCB-TV, Bahakel Sports, and Bahakel Entertainment’s news and sales integrated projects.

Job Description

The qualified candidate must have fully developed and polished reporting skills. Must also be fully engaged on the air and behind the scenes. Solid writing, shooting, and editing skills are a must. Must be a seasoned storyteller, have strong editorial skills, have exceptional social media skills, and be able to produce digital content. Those with a strong interest in live feature reporting are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications

We are looking for a candidate who has:

● 2+ years of experience in content creation for on-air, digital, and social media platforms

● Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high-energy environment

● Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet constant deadlines

● Excellent verbal and written communication skills

● Outstanding attention to detail, highly organized

● Proactive, creative, detail-oriented, and self-motivated

● BA/BS in Journalism, Marketing, Communications, or related field

● Willingness to travel as needed

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Bahakel Communications was founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel and continues to be owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, a media company headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

Contact: Andy Madewell amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com

Bahakel Communications is an EOE Employer.

8/3/2023