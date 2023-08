Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 22nd

1/42 Kaderrious Mccoy – Second Degree Trespass

2/42 Eric Moreales –Ramos – Possession Of Controlled – Resisting Public Officer

3/42 Kendall Poole – Larceny From The Person

4/42 Jeremiah Pollard – Second Degree Trespass

5/42 Erica Pegues – Felony Possession Of Cocaine



6/42 Gavin Parks – Possession Stolen Goods

7/42 Aaron Nicley – Contempt Of Court

8/42 Joe Nguyen – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On A Government Official

9/42 Zey’vean Mosely – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon – Second Degree Kidnapping

10/42 Freddie Morrison – Breaking And Or Entering



11/42 Eddie Mobley – Felony Larceny

12/42 Christopher Millsap – Domestic Criminal Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny

13/42 Quadarius Mickerson – Assault On A Female – Communication Threats

14/42 Alvaro Mejia – Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle

15/42 Vanessa Mckiney – Simple Assault



16/42 Rene Martinez – Possession Of Controlled Substances – Breaking Or Entering – Probation Violation

17/42 Patrick Malveaux – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

18/42 Mohons Nahgoob – Sexual Battery

19/42 Alexander Maclean – Obtaine Property By False Pretenses

20/42 Phillip Mackey – Assault On A Female



21/42 Mitchell Lytle – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larcney Of A Firearm – Driving While Impaired

22/42 Corey Lampkin – Probation Violation

23/42 Tamario King – Possession Of HEroin – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

24/42 Tameka KEnnedy – Contemp Of Court

25/42 Lambros – Contributing Delinquincy Of Juvenile



26/42 Joseph Innarone – Second Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – Possession Of Meth

27/42 Ricco Hallmon – Break OrEnter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

28/42 Jacob Griffin – Assault On A Female

29/42 Luba Glenn – Simple Assault

30/42 Mario Garcia – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Breaking : Entering



31/42 John Dupre – Indecent Exposure – Urinate:Deficate In Public

32/42 Daniel Dixon – Assault On A Female – Assault And Battery

33/42 Mitchell Coeart – Inotxicated And Disruptive

34/42 Ramal Collins – Second Degree Trespass

35/42 Jacari Campbell – Robbery With Dangeorus Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



36/42 Nathan Brown – Simple Assault – Communication

37/42 Jahiem Boone – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

38/42 Jaquasha Bobo – Driving While License Revoked – Speeding – Failure Of Driver To Have Passenger < 16

39/42 Robert Bland – Failure To Report New Address- Sex Offender

40/42 Jarrell Berry – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



41/42 Erich Benton – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

42/42 Shaquil Bennet – Breaking Or Entering – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On Campus Police Officer





















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, August 22nd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.