Tropical Storm Franklin Makes Landfall in Dominican Republic

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall south of Barahona, Dominican Republic just before 8am EST Wednesday with sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm has brought flooding rains to Hispaniola as it moves toward the north. It will move off the north coast of the Dominican Republic later Tuesday.

An additional 6-12 inches of rain will be possible for western and central portions of the region. 1-3 inches of rain are projected for Turks and Caicos. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for Hispaniola and Turks and Caicos. Although winds have decreased to 40 mph as the storm moves over the mountainous terrain of the Dominican Republic, little change in strength is expected through Tuesday evening.

Franklin will continue to battle moderate to strong shear when it moves off the coast of Hispaniola later today. However, the storm will be able to reorganize as it moves into the warmer Atlantic ocean water and a more favorable environment for strengthening by the end of the week. It will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it begins to curve to the west by this weekend. It would be the second hurricane in the Atlantic basin so far this season.

Athough this brings the path of Franklin closer to the east coast, direct land interaction with the U.S. still looks to be unlikely as a strengthening ridge forces the storm north and away from the coast. It will be something that needs to be watched over the next few days as the storm could still produce strong rip currents off the Carolina coast this weekend into early next week.

Keep up with the very latest on TS Franklin and with the tropics by downloading the WCCB Weather App.