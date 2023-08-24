Bahakel Sports & Entertainment: Nightside & Weekend Digital Content Producer (Part Time)

Digital Content Producer (Bahakel Sports and Entertainment) – Part Time

Bahakel Sports and Bahakel Entertainment are looking for an energetic nightside and weekend Digital Content Producer. Ideal candidates must be self-starters, hard working, have a great attitude, be versatile and efficient. Candidates must be proficient in news writing, have the ability to manage and maintain livestreaming software and its applications for broadcast television and news/sports coverage on all digital spaces. In addition, a drive to promote station brand through multiple digital platforms while working with Digital Services, Bahakel Sports and Bahakel Entertainment.

Candidate must be open to working nights and weekends (when needed).

Qualifications:

Ability to manage and maintain livestreaming software for streaming and on-demand shows, breaking news, sport events, and newscasts

Write and produce digital content for Bahakel Sports and Bahakel Entertainment’s websites and digital apps

Strong writing skills and good editorial judgment. Experience with AP writing style preferred.

Excellent proofreader

Have a strong understanding of the day’s local, national and international news.

Avid user of social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & others.

Ability to work in a fast paced environment and adjust quickly to meet deadlines.

Experience with WordPress or other content management systems.

Experience with Photoshop, video editing software, podcasting software, and other creative tools.

Effective communicator with the ability to produce and present ideas in a clear, concise and creative manner.

Have fun coming up with new ideas to promote Bahakel Sports and Bahakel Entertainment on our websites, mobile apps & social media.

Open to learning new technical abilities and adapt to any other duties assigned by management to meet operational needs

Previous experience is required.

Bahakel reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required.

Please email resume, references and social media links to:

Caryn Little – Senior Director of Web, Digital, and Streaming Optimization – clittle@wccbcharlotte.com

&

Richard Groves – Senior Director of Design and Media Technology – rgroves@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205



No phone calls please.

EOE

July 13, 2023