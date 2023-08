Gaston County Mugshots August 23rd

1/37 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/37 Amanda Ferguson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

3/37 Amy Lawless – Probation Violation, Other County

4/37 Arthur Hoskins – Possess, Prison:Jail – Assault, Female – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Impede Traffic Sit:Stand:Lie – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle

5/37 Asheton Armstrong – Resist Public Officer



6/37 Cassandra Blair–King – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

7/37 Charles Bradley – Failure To Appear, Misdeamnor

8/37 Christopher Dacier – Sch I, Possess

9/37 Curtis Day – Habeas Corpus

10/37 Dennis Jungels – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/37 Dustin Hunter – Habeas Corpus – Probation Violation

12/37 Elizabeth Fite – Local Ordinance–Free Text

13/37 Irene Chavez – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resist Public Officer

14/37 Jacob Watterson – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Sch VI, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

15/37 James Burrell – Sch II, Manufacture



16/37 James Kanupp – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/37 John Dougherty – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/37 Jonathan Brice – Weapon, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Interfere Elect Monitor Dev – Possess, Prison:Jail

19/37 Jonathan Hogue – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/37 Jonathan Johnson – Possess Methamphetamine – Resist Public Officer



21/37 Jotavious Bell – Larceny, From Person – Assault, Female – Firearm, Possess, Felon – Sch VI, Possess – Firearm, Carry Concealed

22/37 Justin Hibbard – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property – Resist Public Officer

23/37 Justin Hooper – Assault, Female

24/37 Kristen Nixon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor

25/37 Linnea Mackey – Trespass, 2nd Degree



26/37 Mark Hartgrove – Affrray

27/37 Matthew Haney – Affray

28/37 Melanie Bennettellis – Assault, Simple

29/37 Michaela Moore – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/37 Miguel Abiles – Boating, DWI



31/37 Patricia Spivey – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling: Place Cont Subst – Sch VI, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

32/37 Quindon Brooks – Assault By Strangulation

33/37 Rashadd Meeks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Assault, Female – Injury, Personal Property

34/37 Ricky Smith – Probation Violation

35/37 Sanchez Vasquez – DWI – Poss Open Container:Cons Alc PSG Area – Speed, Exceed Posted – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – License, No Operators



36/37 Stephanie McCutcheon – Failure To Appear, Felony

37/37 Tony West – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle











































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, August 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.