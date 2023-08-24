Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 23rd

1/50 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/50 Abdul Wright – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny

3/50 Aisha Khan – DV Protective Order Violation

4/50 Alexis Galmon – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Probation Violation

5/50 Alexis Savoie – Breaking Or Entering



6/50 Antwone Morrison – Simple Affray

7/50 Arnold Thomas – Parole Violation

8/50 Brent White – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/50 Casey Edwards – Communicating Threats

10/50 Clarence McDaniel – Assault On A Female



11/50 Damarius Potts – Assault Govt Official:Emply

12/50 Danielle Gardner – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer

13/50 Elizabeth Rodriquez – Misdemeanor Larceny

14/50 Elizabeth Sholes – Resist Public Officer

15/50 Elsy Romero – Second Degree Trespass



16/50 Essie Herring – Simple Assault

17/50 Gadarrus Murphy – Probation Violation

18/50 Jada Williams – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

19/50 Jamaal Mitchell – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Conspiracy

20/50 Jamar Hardini – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun



21/50 Jamod Burris – Larceny Of Chose In Action

22/50 Jasmine Smith – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Speeding – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard

23/50 John Little – Resisting Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st

24/50 John Matthews – Probation Violation

25/50 Joseph Scott – Obtain Property False Pretense – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/50 Julius Gilchrist – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Assault And Battery

27/50 Kysian Mcmanus – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

28/50 Luis Mesa – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Unlawfully Pass Emergency Vehicle

29/50 Lynwood Williams – Driving While Impaired

30/50 Makaejah Fleming – Simple Assault



31/50 Makayla Huggins – Simple Assault

32/50 Malik Johnson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop

33/50 Marquis Little – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

34/50 Melanie Angulo – Simple Assault

35/50 Michael Crump – Burning Personal Property



36/50 Migel Tillman – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

37/50 Milton Guerra–Garcia – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding

38/50 Nathaniel Steele – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Stolen Firearm

39/50 Nijarion Fraylon–Smith – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats

40/50 Patricia Nance – Failure To Return Hired Property >$4000



41/50 Patrick Ingram – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female

42/50 Raekwon Strong – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren

43/50 Rakeem Mccall – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

44/50 Robert Sellers – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal

45/50 Samuel Broughton – Fugitive:Extradition Other State



46/50 Syncere Brinson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Speeding

47/50 Tamel Knuckles – Misdemeanor Larceny

48/50 Vincent Chafen – Second Degree Trespass

49/50 Vuh A – Probation Violation

50/50 William Mcewan – Driving While Impaired





































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 23rd.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.