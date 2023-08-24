Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 23rd
Abdul Wright – Resisting Public Officer – Second Degree Trespass – Misdemeanor Larceny
Aisha Khan – DV Protective Order Violation
Alexis Galmon – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats – Probation Violation
Alexis Savoie – Breaking Or Entering
Antwone Morrison – Simple Affray
Arnold Thomas – Parole Violation
Brent White – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Casey Edwards – Communicating Threats
Clarence McDaniel – Assault On A Female
Damarius Potts – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Danielle Gardner – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Resisting Public Officer
Elizabeth Rodriquez – Misdemeanor Larceny
Elizabeth Sholes – Resist Public Officer
Elsy Romero – Second Degree Trespass
Essie Herring – Simple Assault
Gadarrus Murphy – Probation Violation
Jada Williams – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Jamaal Mitchell – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Conspiracy
Jamar Hardini – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Jamod Burris – Larceny Of Chose In Action
Jasmine Smith – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Speeding – Reckless Drvg–Wanton Disregard
John Little – Resisting Public Officer – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st
John Matthews – Probation Violation
Joseph Scott – Obtain Property False Pretense – Lar Remove:Dest:Deact Compo – Misdemeanor Larceny
Julius Gilchrist – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Assault And Battery
Kysian Mcmanus – Probation Violation – Out Of County – Possess Stolen Firearm – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Luis Mesa – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Unlawfully Pass Emergency Vehicle
Lynwood Williams – Driving While Impaired
Makaejah Fleming – Simple Assault
Makayla Huggins – Simple Assault
Malik Johnson – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Poss Stolen Goods:Prop
Marquis Little – PWISD Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Melanie Angulo – Simple Assault
Michael Crump – Burning Personal Property
Migel Tillman – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Milton Guerra–Garcia – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding
Nathaniel Steele – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun – Possess Stolen Firearm
Nijarion Fraylon–Smith – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats
Patricia Nance – Failure To Return Hired Property >$4000
Patrick Ingram – Injury To Personal Property – Assault On A Female
Raekwon Strong – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fail To Heed Light Or Siren
Rakeem Mccall – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Robert Sellers – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal
Samuel Broughton – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Syncere Brinson – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Speeding
Tamel Knuckles – Misdemeanor Larceny
Vincent Chafen – Second Degree Trespass
Vuh A – Probation Violation
William Mcewan – Driving While Impaired
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 23rd.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.