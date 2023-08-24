Search Continues For Missing Swimmer In Mountain Island Lake

1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Crews are still searching for a missing swimmer near Mountain Island Lake in northwest Charlotte. The search began Wednesday around 4pm. A witness says they saw the person go under and never resurface. Crews are focusing their search near the North Kayak Access. We are told it is a no swimming area.

Multiple agencies responded to that scene, including CMPD and the Huntersville Fire Department. Rescue crews are using sonar technology to find the missing person. “We’re just working really hard to get a last known point. And also do some sonar sweeps with the hopes that we can locate this person,” says Bill Suthard with the Huntersville Fire Dept.

On Thursday, crews resumed their search before 10AM. The HFD tweeted, “Our focus will solely be a water search in a cove in Latta Plantation. The North Kayak Access will remain closed while we’re on scene.” They ask that people please do not visit the North Kayak Access area until their search is complete.