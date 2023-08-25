Gaston County Mugshots August 24th

1/43 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/43 Christian Anderson – Threat, Communicate – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

3/43 Peter Bernet – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev

4/43 Joshua Brommer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/43 Lannette Bryson – Abuse, Disabled:Elderly, Serious Injury – Sch I, Deliver – Sch I, Possess



6/43 Michael Byrd – Probation Violation

7/43 Mario Chacon – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Immigration

8/43 Jonathan Coffey – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

9/43 Shawn Commanda – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – DWI – Larceny, Misdemeanor – License, Expired Operators

10/43 Antonio Cureton – Firearm, Possess, Felon



11/43 Jermaine Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony

12/43 Ceara Denney – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree

13/43 Jonathan Deubner – Habeas Corpus

14/43 Tammy Erickson – Probation Violation

15/43 Joseph Galloway – Larceny, Misdemeanor



16/43 Joseph Garcia – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Sch VI, Possess – Speed, Exceed Posted

17/43 Ervin Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/43 Gerard Gill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/43 Matthew Grasty – Habeas Corpus – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/43 John Hadaway – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



21/43 Kameron Harden – Firearm, Carry Concealed

22/43 Brandy Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

23/43 Michael Hullender – Threat, Communicate – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/43 Jeramy Johnson – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

25/43 Brittany Kelley – Assault, Simple



26/43 Danielle Lacava – Assault, Simple

27/43 Kelly Linfield – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

28/43 Ashley Maynor – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

29/43 Nicolante McCaskill – Probation Violation

30/43 Casual Morris – Firearm, Possess, Felon



31/43 Nicole Moton – Assault, Simple

32/43 Anthony Newton – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Governor’s Warrant

33/43 Jerome Overton – Indecent Exposure

34/43 Kenneth Parker – Fictitious Info To Officer – Parole Warrant – Sch II, Possess, Simple

35/43 Dalton Peele – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



36/43 Jennifer Pendleton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

37/43 Brenny Pineda – Sex Offense, 1st Degree

38/43 Michael Punch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

39/43 Alisha Renda – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Sch IV, Possess, Simple

40/43 Christopher Sanders – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle



41/43 Tenetha Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Threat, Communicate – Disorderly Conduct

42/43 Taymon Tate – Firearm, Carry Concealed

43/43 Willie Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony























































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, August 24th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.