Gaston County Mugshots August 24th
-
1/43
Gaston-County-Mugshots
-
2/43
Christian Anderson – Threat, Communicate – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
-
3/43
Peter Bernet – DWI – DWLR Impaired Rev
-
4/43
Joshua Brommer – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
5/43
Lannette Bryson – Abuse, Disabled:Elderly, Serious Injury – Sch I, Deliver – Sch I, Possess
-
-
6/43
Michael Byrd – Probation Violation
-
7/43
Mario Chacon – Traffick, Methamphetamine – Immigration
-
8/43
Jonathan Coffey – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Registration Plate:Card, Expired
-
9/43
Shawn Commanda – Larceny, Motor Vehicle – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – DWI – Larceny, Misdemeanor – License, Expired Operators
-
10/43
Antonio Cureton – Firearm, Possess, Felon
-
-
11/43
Jermaine Davis – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
-
12/43
Ceara Denney – Resist Public Officer – Trespass, 2nd Degree
-
13/43
Jonathan Deubner – Habeas Corpus
-
14/43
Tammy Erickson – Probation Violation
-
15/43
Joseph Galloway – Larceny, Misdemeanor
-
-
16/43
Joseph Garcia – Flee:Elude Arrest, Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Sch VI, Possess – Speed, Exceed Posted
-
17/43
Ervin Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
18/43
Gerard Gill – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
19/43
Matthew Grasty – Habeas Corpus – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
20/43
John Hadaway – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
21/43
Kameron Harden – Firearm, Carry Concealed
-
22/43
Brandy Harris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
23/43
Michael Hullender – Threat, Communicate – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
24/43
Jeramy Johnson – Sch I, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
25/43
Brittany Kelley – Assault, Simple
-
-
26/43
Danielle Lacava – Assault, Simple
-
27/43
Kelly Linfield – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
28/43
Ashley Maynor – Possess Methamphetamine – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
-
29/43
Nicolante McCaskill – Probation Violation
-
30/43
Casual Morris – Firearm, Possess, Felon
-
-
31/43
Nicole Moton – Assault, Simple
-
32/43
Anthony Newton – Failure To Appear, Felony – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Governor’s Warrant
-
33/43
Jerome Overton – Indecent Exposure
-
34/43
Kenneth Parker – Fictitious Info To Officer – Parole Warrant – Sch II, Possess, Simple
-
35/43
Dalton Peele – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
-
36/43
Jennifer Pendleton – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
37/43
Brenny Pineda – Sex Offense, 1st Degree
-
38/43
Michael Punch – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
-
39/43
Alisha Renda – Sch II, Possess W: I Manuf:Sell:Del – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Sch II, Possess, Simple – Sch IV, Possess, Simple
-
40/43
Christopher Sanders – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Registered:Titled, Drive:Allow Vehicle
-
-
41/43
Tenetha Smith – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Threat, Communicate – Disorderly Conduct
-
42/43
Taymon Tate – Firearm, Carry Concealed
-
43/43
Willie Walker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Failure To Appear, Felony
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, August 24th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.