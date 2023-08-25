Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 24th
Gilbert Williams – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Sean Walton – Second Degree Trespass
Clarence Wainwright – Simple Assault
Carlo Taylor – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
Michael Talent – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter
Johnny Sullivan – Indecent Exposure – Assault Govt Official:Emply
Darryl Smith – Tampering With Vehicle
Qudarian Sistare – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering
James Sings – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
Devine Seamen – Assault On A Female
Mateo Sanchez – Second Degree Trespass
George Samuels – Assault On A Female – Assault Or Simple Assault And Battery
Elizabeth Rodriquez – School Attendance Law Violation
Tahijah Robinson – Stolen Goods – Possession Of
Elijah Rivera – Resisting Public Officer
Andrew Patterson – Nonsupport Child
Shamar Pate – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Unsafe Movement – Contributing Del Of Juvenile
Jerry Ortiz–Diaz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Emmanuel Ortiz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle
Richard Nycum – Break:Enter Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny
Mia Natt – H:I Felony Probation Violation – DV Protective Order Violation – Simple Assault
Matthew Morency – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Possession Of Burglary Tools
Tafari Milledge – Speeding – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Drive After Consuming <21
Brayanbelisaro Mejacampos – Indecent Exposure
Victoria Meister – Driving While Impaired
Deshon Medley – Simple Assault
Nolan Mcdonald – Driving While Impaired
Joshua Maxwell – Misdemeanor Stalking – DV Protective Order Violation
Jessica Matthews – Simple Assault
Matthew Martino – Driving While Impaired
Juan Marquez – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
Austin Lollis – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger
George Lockhart – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Assault By Strangulation
Dasean Lindsay – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Aggressive Driving
Hugo Leal–Gutierrez – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation
Terrance Julian – DV Protective Order Violation
Lea’Vee Jordan–Patterson – Resisting Pubic Officer
Jennifer Jordan – Second Degree Trespass
Joshua Jenkins – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of A Firearm
Timothy Jadotte – Resisting Public Officer – Defrauding Innkeeper
Antonio Jackson – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI
Arnesto Holdren – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun
Matthew Hoffman – Fugitive:Extradition Other State
Keshawn Heath – Injury To Personal Property
Anthony Harris – Habitual Larceny
Sacoya Hamilton – Communicating Threats
Tiffany Hackett – Simple Assault
Walter Gregory – Indecent Liberties With Child – Indecent Liberties With Child
Justin Goodson – Simple Assault
Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass – Disorderly Conduct – Resisting Public Officer
Joventino Garcia – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Raheem Foster– Larc Merchant Emergency Door – Misdemeanor Larceny
Sidney Forrest – Breaking Or Entering – DV Protective Order Violation
Deojunique Flippin – Aggressive Driving – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Unsafe Lane Change
Christie Fisher – Stolen Goods – Possess Of
Khalil Ellison – Resisting Public Officer – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay
Nathaniel Efland – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery
Douglas Dennis – Driving While Impaired
Darrick Davis – Assault On A Female
Darnel Davis – Communicating Threats
Andre Davis – Communicating Threats
Cierra Cuthbertson – Simple Assault
Eduardo Castro – Identity Theft –Resisting Public Officer
Edlizar Castonon – Driving While Impaired
-
Milton Caldwell – C:S–Sch II– Possess – Other
Shaun Burris – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Darrius Brice – Felony Possession Sch I CS
Jaheim Boone – Common Law Robbery
Kimberly Booker – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Manufacture Sch I CS
Jared Bomgardner – Felony Stalking
Steven Blackwell – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Dana Berry – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Second Degree Trespass
Keith Bennett – Assault On A Female
Richard Belton – Assault On A Female
Julie Bean – Habitual Larceny
Markeen Barnwell – Simple Assault
Natasha Armstrong – Driving While Impaired
Jeronimo Alfaro – Communicating Threats
Silvania Cardoso–Aguiar – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, August 24th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.