Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 24th

1/80 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/80 Gilbert Williams – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

3/80 Sean Walton – Second Degree Trespass

4/80 Clarence Wainwright – Simple Assault

5/80 Carlo Taylor – Misdemeanor Child Abuse



6/80 Michael Talent – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter

7/80 Johnny Sullivan – Indecent Exposure – Assault Govt Official:Emply

8/80 Darryl Smith – Tampering With Vehicle

9/80 Qudarian Sistare – Breaking And Or Entering – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Or Entering

10/80 James Sings – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer



11/80 Devine Seamen – Assault On A Female

12/80 Mateo Sanchez – Second Degree Trespass

13/80 George Samuels – Assault On A Female – Assault Or Simple Assault And Battery

14/80 Elizabeth Rodriquez – School Attendance Law Violation

15/80 Tahijah Robinson – Stolen Goods – Possession Of



16/80 Elijah Rivera – Resisting Public Officer

17/80 Andrew Patterson – Nonsupport Child

18/80 Shamar Pate – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Unsafe Movement – Contributing Del Of Juvenile

19/80 Jerry Ortiz–Diaz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle

20/80 Emmanuel Ortiz – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle



21/80 Richard Nycum – Break:Enter Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny

22/80 Mia Natt – H:I Felony Probation Violation – DV Protective Order Violation – Simple Assault

23/80 Matthew Morency – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Possession Of Burglary Tools

24/80 Tafari Milledge – Speeding – Expired Registration Card:Tag – Drive After Consuming <21

25/80 Brayanbelisaro Mejacampos – Indecent Exposure



26/80 Victoria Meister – Driving While Impaired

27/80 Deshon Medley – Simple Assault

28/80 Nolan Mcdonald – Driving While Impaired

29/80 Joshua Maxwell – Misdemeanor Stalking – DV Protective Order Violation

30/80 Jessica Matthews – Simple Assault



31/80 Matthew Martino – Driving While Impaired

32/80 Juan Marquez – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female

33/80 Austin Lollis – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger

34/80 George Lockhart – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Assault By Strangulation

35/80 Dasean Lindsay – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Aggressive Driving



36/80 Hugo Leal–Gutierrez – Assault On A Female – Probation Violation

37/80 Terrance Julian – DV Protective Order Violation

38/80 Lea’Vee Jordan–Patterson – Resisting Pubic Officer

39/80 Jennifer Jordan – Second Degree Trespass

40/80 Joshua Jenkins – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Larceny Of A Firearm



41/80 Timothy Jadotte – Resisting Public Officer – Defrauding Innkeeper

42/80 Antonio Jackson – Attempted First Degree Murder – AWDWIKISI

43/80 Arnesto Holdren – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

44/80 Matthew Hoffman – Fugitive:Extradition Other State

45/80 Keshawn Heath – Injury To Personal Property



46/80 Anthony Harris – Habitual Larceny

47/80 Sacoya Hamilton – Communicating Threats

48/80 Tiffany Hackett – Simple Assault

49/80 Walter Gregory – Indecent Liberties With Child – Indecent Liberties With Child

50/80 Justin Goodson – Simple Assault



51/80 Tanya Goldwire – Second Degree Trespass – Disorderly Conduct – Resisting Public Officer

52/80 Joventino Garcia – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

53/80 Raheem Foster– Larc Merchant Emergency Door – Misdemeanor Larceny

54/80 Sidney Forrest – Breaking Or Entering – DV Protective Order Violation

55/80 Deojunique Flippin – Aggressive Driving – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Unsafe Lane Change



56/80 Christie Fisher – Stolen Goods – Possess Of

57/80 Khalil Ellison – Resisting Public Officer – Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay

58/80 Nathaniel Efland – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery

59/80 Douglas Dennis – Driving While Impaired

60/80 Darrick Davis – Assault On A Female



61/80 Darnel Davis – Communicating Threats

62/80 Andre Davis – Communicating Threats

63/80 Cierra Cuthbertson – Simple Assault

64/80 Eduardo Castro – Identity Theft –Resisting Public Officer

65/80 Edlizar Castonon – Driving While Impaired



66/80 Milton Caldwell – C:S–Sch II– Possess – Other

67/80 Shaun Burris – Speeding – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

68/80 Darrius Brice – Felony Possession Sch I CS

69/80 Jaheim Boone – Common Law Robbery

70/80 Kimberly Booker – Misdemeanor Child Abuse – Maintn Veh:Dwell:Place CS – Manufacture Sch I CS



71/80 Jared Bomgardner – Felony Stalking

72/80 Steven Blackwell – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

73/80 Dana Berry – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break:Enter – Second Degree Trespass

74/80 Keith Bennett – Assault On A Female

75/80 Richard Belton – Assault On A Female



76/80 Julie Bean – Habitual Larceny

77/80 Markeen Barnwell – Simple Assault

78/80 Natasha Armstrong – Driving While Impaired

79/80 Jeronimo Alfaro – Communicating Threats

80/80 Silvania Cardoso–Aguiar – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

































































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, August 24th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.