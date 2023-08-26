Tropical Depression Ten Forms, Takes Aim at Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas are bracing for their first visit from the tropics in 2023.

Tropical Depression Ten, formerly known as Invest 93L, has formed in the extreme northwest Caribbean and now has the Southeast in its sights. As of 5 PM Saturday, the fledgling system has 30 miles per hour winds and is sitting just to the east of the Yucatán Peninsula.

While Ten won’t move much over the next 48 hours, it will eventually pick up the pace towards the north, likely coming ashore over Florida by midweek as Idalia. The Carolinas are squarely within the National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) forecast cone for the system.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about future Idalia’s strength and exact track, but odds are increasing that the Carolinas will see *some* sort of impact from the system. Regardless of Idalia’s future, a boatload of rain is heading toward the Palmetto and Tar Heel States. Most communities in the WCCB can safely expect at least 1-2″ over the next seven days.