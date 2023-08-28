Gaston County Mugshots August 27th

1/31 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/31 Alford Goodley – Child Abuse

3/31 Angel Munoz – DWI – License, No Operators – Fail Maintain Lane Control

4/31 Anjelica Mills – Injury, Personal Property

5/31 Antonio Torres – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny – Conspiracy



6/31 Ashley Myers – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/31 Breyasia Gibson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/31 Brittany Poole – Probation Violation

9/31 Carlos Gaines – Larceny, Firearm – Assault, Female – Firearm, Carry Concealed – Resist Public Officer – Firearm, Possess, Felon

10/31 David Blackwelder – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor



11/31 Dennis Fongeallaz – Sch VI, Possess

12/31 Jean Michel – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

13/31 John Keener – DWI – Registration Plate:Card, Expired

14/31 Jonathan Jones – Assault, Inflict Serious Injury

15/31 Jordan Albright – Sch VI, Possess W:Intent Manufacture:Sell:Deliver – Sch VI, Possess – Maintain Vehicle:Dwelling:Place Cont Subst – License Plate Frame:Cover Violation



16/31 Jordan Friday – Firearm, Carry Concealed – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

17/31 Joshua Farrar – DWI – Reckless Driving, Wanton Disregard – Fail Maintain Lane Control

18/31 Juan Ugarte – Break:Enter, Motor Vehicle – Larceny – Conspiracy

19/31 Justin Holman – Assault, Female

20/31 Logan Midgett – Trespass, 2nd Degree



21/31 Marcus Godley – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Resist Public Officer

22/31 Markus Rice – Assault By Strangulation – Assault, Female

23/31 Michael Childers – Trespass, 2nd Degree

24/31 Nathan Holcombe – Assault, Female

25/31 Nelson Lainez–Pineda – Boating, DWI – Immigration



26/31 Nelson Lockhart – DWI – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Maintain Lane Control

27/31 Randall Ballard – Assault, Female – Heroin, Traffick – Sch II, Possess – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

28/31 Rudier Ramirez Roblero – DWI – License, No Operators – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Fail Maintain Lane Control

29/31 Santino Hernandez – Failure To Comply – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

30/31 Shane Kelley – Possess Drug Paraphernalia – Violate Court Order



31/31 Wyman Gwinn – DWI































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Sunday, August 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.