Judge Denies Bond To Accused Killer In Allisha Watts Murder Case

TROY, N.C. – The man accused of killing Allisha Watts remains locked up inside the Montgomery County Detention Center.

A judge denied bond for James Dunmore during his first court appearance on a Felony Murder charge.

“For me to see him for the first time. I just broke down,” says family friend Brenda Smith.

Smith tried to keep her composure after seeing the man accused of killing one of her close family friends.

“I mean, I couldn’t imagine why he would want to take the life of such a nice, wonderful, innocent young lady,” she says.

Family and friends were in court on Monday, wearing green, Allisha’s favorite color.

For more than a month, they’ve hosted rallies and vigils as police searched for Watts.

Investigators found her body in a wooded area of Montgomery County last Thursday.

“Even though it is a sad, sad time. It is a time that we can rejoice because Allisha impacted the world,” says friend Dorothy Brower.

Dunmore is due back in court on September 14th.