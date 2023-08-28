Judge Denies Bond To Accused Killer In Allisha Watts Murder Case
TROY, N.C. – The man accused of killing Allisha Watts remains locked up inside the Montgomery County Detention Center.
A judge denied bond for James Dunmore during his first court appearance on a Felony Murder charge.
“For me to see him for the first time. I just broke down,” says family friend Brenda Smith.
Smith tried to keep her composure after seeing the man accused of killing one of her close family friends.
“I mean, I couldn’t imagine why he would want to take the life of such a nice, wonderful, innocent young lady,” she says.
Family and friends were in court on Monday, wearing green, Allisha’s favorite color.
For more than a month, they’ve hosted rallies and vigils as police searched for Watts.
Investigators found her body in a wooded area of Montgomery County last Thursday.
“Even though it is a sad, sad time. It is a time that we can rejoice because Allisha impacted the world,” says friend Dorothy Brower.
Dunmore is due back in court on September 14th.