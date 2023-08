Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 27th

1/56 Mecklenburg-County-Mugshots

2/56 Aishya Smith – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun

3/56 Albeno Maywal – Attempt 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – First Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Strangulation

4/56 Alejandro Intriago – Assault On A Female

5/56 Allison Padilla – Simple Assault



6/56 Angel Dejesus – Driving While Impaired

7/56 Aurelio Santos–Cantu – Driving While Impaired

8/56 Benjamin Westmoreland – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

9/56 Brandon Castro – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – AWDW Government Official – Carrying Concealed Weapon

10/56 Bryan Miller – Assault On A Female



11/56 Bryant Planter – Government’s Warrant – PWISD Cocaine – Resisting Public Officer

12/56 Candace Brown – Fel Assault Indiv W:Disab

13/56 Charles Pierce – Speeding – Reckless Drvg – Wanton Disregard

14/56 Daniel Sheffield – Disorderly Conduct At Terminal

15/56 Darious Bowen – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



16/56 Darrin Pringle – Assault On A Female

17/56 Darwin Lainez–Herrera – Simple Assault

18/56 Demmarie Oates – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – False Imprisonment

19/56 Diamond Stewart – Driving While Impaired

20/56 Donta Robinson – Flee:Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/56 Edwin Ramirez–Cantos – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

22/56 Frankly Varela–Velasquez – Driving While Impaired

23/56 Germone Hopper – Driving While Impaired

24/56 Jaime Mccullough – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

25/56 James Johnson – Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Public Officer



26/56 Jesus Tejada – AWDW Intent To Kill – Discharge Weapon Occ Prop–Convey In Oper

27/56 John Courson – Fel Hit:Run Injury – Driving While Impaired – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

28/56 Johnnie Diaz – AWDW Government Official – Carrying Concealed Weapon

29/56 Jon Barbee – Speeding – Expired Registration Card:Tag – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

30/56 Jonathan Torres–Celis – AWDW Governement Official – Carrying Concealed Weapon



31/56 Jose Orellana – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

32/56 Juan Fuentes – Break:Enter Terrorize:Injure – Assault On A Female

33/56 Justin Grimes – Assault On A Female

34/56 Kamal Edwards – Misdemeanor Larceny – Driving While Impaired – Breaking Or Entering

35/56 Keaton Joseph – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Flee:Elude Arrest



36/56 Keon Crouch – Misdemeanor Larceny

37/56 Kevin Gonzales – AWDW Government Official – Carrying Concealed Weapon

38/56 Lynda Edwards – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Misdemeanor Larceny

39/56 Melissa Rorie – Driving While Impaired

40/56 Michael Reed – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun



41/56 Miguel Chervantes – Assault On A Female

42/56 Nirada Moore – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Strangulation – Kidnapping – Second Degree

43/56 Paris Arrington – Driving While Impaired

44/56 Porsha Foggie – Driving While Impaired

45/56 Quint Gasque – Littering Not >15lbs



46/56 Robert Mcneilis – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Stalking

47/56 Roderick Alexander – Fail Register Sex Offender

48/56 Stephen Sings – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Proper

49/56 Stevie Smith – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

50/56 Tayshaun Harris – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



51/56 Terrence Robinson – Habitual Felon – Misdemeanor Larceny

52/56 Tony English – Driving While Impaired

53/56 Tracy Caldwell – Assault On Female

54/56 Tyler Davis – False Fire Alarm – Assault Govt Official:Emply

55/56 Valerie Freeman – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats



56/56 Xzavin Sutton – Assault On Female – Assault On A Child Under 12

















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Sunday, August 27th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.