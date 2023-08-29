Gaston County Mugshots August 28th
Troy Alexander – Firearm, Possess, Felon
Tracy Dodson – Assault, Simple
Tonya Carver – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Timothy Roscoe – Probation Violation, Other County
Steven Watson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Shontre Brooks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Saliah Douglas – Assault, Simple
Robert Walden – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Rachael Shields – Failure To Apppear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess
Phillip Wright – Trespass, 1st Degree
Nicholas Heavner – Probation Violation
Michael Smith – Probation Violation
Krista Hawkins – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Assault, Government Official – Resist Public Officer
Julia Smith – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – DWI – Reckless Driving. To Endanger – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation, Other County
Jose Intrago – Assault, Female
Jordan Hutchins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jessica Bonifacius – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Jalen Burris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Hayward Alexander – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Probation Violation
Hanna Wilkie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Christopher Rice – Probation Violation
Cedric James – Assault, Female
Bobby Hamrick – Probation Violation
Anna Garrett – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Amber Parker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Amara Springs – Habeas Corpus
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, August 28th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.