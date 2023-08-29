Gaston County Mugshots August 28th

1/27 Gaston-County-Mugshots

2/27 Troy Alexander – Firearm, Possess, Felon

3/27 Tracy Dodson – Assault, Simple

4/27 Tonya Carver – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

5/27 Timothy Roscoe – Probation Violation, Other County



6/27 Steven Watson – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

7/27 Shontre Brooks – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

8/27 Saliah Douglas – Assault, Simple

9/27 Robert Walden – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

10/27 Rachael Shields – Failure To Apppear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess



11/27 Phillip Wright – Trespass, 1st Degree

12/27 Nicholas Heavner – Probation Violation

13/27 Michael Smith – Probation Violation

14/27 Krista Hawkins – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Assault, Government Official – Resist Public Officer

15/27 Julia Smith – DWLR Not Impaired Rev – DWI – Reckless Driving. To Endanger – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Probation Violation, Other County



16/27 Jose Intrago – Assault, Female

17/27 Jordan Hutchins – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

18/27 Jessica Bonifacius – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

19/27 Jalen Burris – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

20/27 Hayward Alexander – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Probation Violation



21/27 Hanna Wilkie – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

22/27 Christopher Rice – Probation Violation

23/27 Cedric James – Assault, Female

24/27 Bobby Hamrick – Probation Violation

25/27 Anna Garrett – Larceny, Misdemeanor



26/27 Amber Parker – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

27/27 Amara Springs – Habeas Corpus























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, August 28th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.