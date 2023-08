Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 29th

1/39 Nirada Moore – Possession Of Firearm Be Felon

2/39 Isaac Cooper – Probation Violation

3/39 Reginald Chisholm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

4/39 Andrew Bennett – Parole Violation

5/39 Kaylee Webber – Injury To Personal Property



6/39 Ngu Tah – Larceny By Employee

7/39 William Sweezy – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

8/39 Ryan Sumpter – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

9/39 Terrance Sturdivant – Misdemeanor Larceny – Communication Threats

10/39 Haley Saunders – Identity Theft



11/39 Arlondre Rouse – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon

12/39 Deshawn – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Public Officer

13/39 Wesley Peters – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

14/39 Ashton Oxner – Embezzlement

15/39 Charles Norwood – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle



16/39 Nirda Moore – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

17/39 Crista Meredith – Felony Larceny

18/39 Nancy Martin – Littering – Intoxicated and Disruptive

19/39 Michael Mackearen – Simple Assault – Attempted Uttering – Forgery Of Instrument

20/39 Daquan Lytle – Felonies Restraint – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female



21/39 Stephen Long – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/39 Dwayne Lindsey – Cruelty To Animals

23/39 Zhi Lin – Gambling

24/39 Curtis Lee – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

25/39 Matthew King – Assault By Pointing A Gun



26/39 Shana Johnson – Misdemeanor Larceny

27/39 Octavia Jenkins – Communicating Threats

28/39 Cyde Inman – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats – Injury To Real Property

29/39 Alexandria Green – Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare Pay

30/39 Lamory Graham – Domestic Protective Order Violation – Assault On A Female



31/39 Nasaid Gordon – Fugitive In Other State

32/39 Adam George – Uttering A Forged Instrument – Obtain Property By False Pretense

33/39 Dwayen Fraser – Possession Drug Paraphernalia – Possession Of Controlled Substances

34/39 Terrell Dove – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats

35/39 Latasha Davis – Simple Assault



36/39 Reginald Chisholm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

37/39 Pilar Castillo–Ortiz – Assault On A Female

38/39 Edward Carr – Embezzlement – Larceny After Breaking/Entering

39/39 Laquan Burris – Possession Of Counterfeit Substances – Trafficking Heroin















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 29th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.