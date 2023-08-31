Gaston County Mugshots August 30th

1/35 Anthony Holmes – Resist Public Officer

2/35 Antwan Suswell – Larceny, Motor Vehicle

3/35 Brianna Perry – Poss 5+ Counterfeit Instrument – Larceny, Attempted – Trespass, 2nd Degree

4/35 Cheonte Miller – DWLR Not Impaired Rev

5/35 Christopher Jones – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor



6/35 Christopher Sherrill – Habeas Corpus

7/35 Demetric Michaux – Poss 5+ Counterfeit Instrument – Larceny, Misdemeanor

8/35 Dennis Foster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

9/35 Dewanne White – Habeas Corpus

10/35 Dillon Gordon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Extradition:Fugitive Other State



11/35 George Johnson – Habeas Corpus

12/35 Jacob Cunningham – Probation Violation

13/35 Jeremy Haney – Larceny, Misdemeanor

14/35 Jonathon Choate – Habeas Corpus

15/35 Jordan Guffey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia



16/35 Joseph Guthrie – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia

17/35 Kenneth Bramwell – DWI – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Unsafe Lane Change – Fail Maintain Lane Control

18/35 Kevin Simpson – Habeas Corpus

19/35 Larry Stanley – Habeas Corpus

20/35 Latitus Corry – Habeas Corpus



21/35 Leslie Price – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo

22/35 Luis Ramirez – Parole Warrant

23/35 Malissia White – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

24/35 Marcus Gray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor

25/35 Mauricio Cortez Umana – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control



26/35 Natalie Jones – Parole Warrant

27/35 Nerissa Childers – Obstruct Justice

28/35 Sha’naire Adams – Failure To Appear, Felony

29/35 Stephanie Ennis – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Assault, Simple

30/35 Steven Monroe – Assault, Female



31/35 Tabari Grant – Habeas Corpus

32/35 Tameemah Brown – Child Abuse – License, No Operators

33/35 Torrance Stinson – Habeas Corpus

34/35 William Adams – Failure To Comply

35/35 Zaire Muhhamad – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment







































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, August 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.