Gaston County Mugshots August 30th
Anthony Holmes – Resist Public Officer
Antwan Suswell – Larceny, Motor Vehicle
Brianna Perry – Poss 5+ Counterfeit Instrument – Larceny, Attempted – Trespass, 2nd Degree
Cheonte Miller – DWLR Not Impaired Rev
Christopher Jones – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Christopher Sherrill – Habeas Corpus
Demetric Michaux – Poss 5+ Counterfeit Instrument – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Dennis Foster – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Dewanne White – Habeas Corpus
Dillon Gordon – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Extradition:Fugitive Other State
George Johnson – Habeas Corpus
Jacob Cunningham – Probation Violation
Jeremy Haney – Larceny, Misdemeanor
Jonathon Choate – Habeas Corpus
Jordan Guffey – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor – Sch II, Possess – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Joseph Guthrie – Possess Methamphetamine – Sch IV, Possess, Simple – Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Kenneth Bramwell – DWI – Hit:Run Fail Stop Property Damage – Hit:Run Leave Scene Property Damage – Reckless Driving, To Endanger – Unsafe Lane Change – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Kevin Simpson – Habeas Corpus
Larry Stanley – Habeas Corpus
Latitus Corry – Habeas Corpus
Leslie Price – Lar Remove:Dest:Dea CT Compo
Luis Ramirez – Parole Warrant
Malissia White – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Marcus Gray – Failure To Appear, Misdemeanor
Mauricio Cortez Umana – DWI – Fail Maintain Lane Control
Natalie Jones – Parole Warrant
Nerissa Childers – Obstruct Justice
Sha’naire Adams – Failure To Appear, Felony
Stephanie Ennis – Trespass, 2nd Degree – Assault, Simple
Steven Monroe – Assault, Female
Tabari Grant – Habeas Corpus
Tameemah Brown – Child Abuse – License, No Operators
Torrance Stinson – Habeas Corpus
William Adams – Failure To Comply
Zaire Muhhamad – Habeas Corpus – True Bill Of Indictment
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, August 30th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.