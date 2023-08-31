Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 30th
Mecklenburg Coounty mugshots
Tarrie Aiken – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
Joseph Neubauer – Parole Violation
Kevin Gonzales – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Stephan Wilson – Felony Larceny
John Williams – Second Degree Trespassing
Andre Whitfeild – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
Shravya Vurelly – Felony Stalking
Saleh Vincent – Driving While Impaired – Provisional Civil Revocation Of Drivers License
Joshua Varnadore – Second Degree Trespassing – Simple Assault – Resisting Public Officer
Stephen Taylor – Simple Assault – Second Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats
Victor Springs – Habitual Larceny
Dennylson Soc–Juarez – Resisting Public Arrest
Neimiah Smith – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Jazmin Smith – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Larceny
Robert Simpson – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Probation Violation – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Ryan Scarboro – Second Degree Trespassing
Erick Resendiz–Nolasco – Resisting Public Officer
Denzel Parks – Assault On A Female
Elrica Nixon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
James Nicholson – Breaking And Entering
Michael Montgomery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
Matthew Mcgue – Simple Assault
Jennifer Mcginnis – Breaking Or Entering
Musa Mbenga – Misdemeanor Larceny
Charlie Mathis – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon
Jeffery Martinez – Driving While License Revoked
Orlando Laawson – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License – Public Order
Alexia Langdon – Driving While Impaired
Prentice Hutnley – Assault On A Female
Hector Hernandez – Open Container Of Alcohol Violation
Kaleem Kingston – City/Town Violation – Trespass Or Railroad – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Prentice Huntley – Assault On A Female
Jerell Hanks Jones – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances
Quincey Gulley – Fail Register Sex Offender
Kevin Gonzalez – Assault On A Female
Ashvin Glenn – Assault Physical Injury Emergency Person
Christopher Franklin – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances
Gilbert Delgado – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State
Shawn Davis – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Safecracking
John Cromartie – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Resisting Public Officer
Alayza Crenshaw – Going Armed To The Terror Of The People – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Dontravius Crawford – Felony Stalking – Domestic Protective Order Violation
Richard Copher – Driving While License Revoked – Improper Backing
George Chung – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female
Jose Castro – Driving While Impaired
Sergio Cardenas – Felony Conspiracy
Phillip Capps – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
Olvin Calero–Martinez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
Rudy Caldwell – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State – Possession Of Cocaine – Larceny Of A Firearm
Luke Calaway – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Shakira Byrd – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Larceny
Shaniyah Brooks – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
Bertina Broadnax – Obtain Property False Pretense
James Beyan – Second Degree Trespass
Arnoldo Alicea – Assault On A Female
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 30th.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.