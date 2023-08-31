Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 30th

1/56 Mecklenburg Coounty mugshots

2/56 Tarrie Aiken – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

3/56 Joseph Neubauer – Parole Violation

4/56 Kevin Gonzales – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/56 Stephan Wilson – Felony Larceny



6/56 John Williams – Second Degree Trespassing

7/56 Andre Whitfeild – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

8/56 Shravya Vurelly – Felony Stalking

9/56 Saleh Vincent – Driving While Impaired – Provisional Civil Revocation Of Drivers License

10/56 Joshua Varnadore – Second Degree Trespassing – Simple Assault – Resisting Public Officer



11/56 Stephen Taylor – Simple Assault – Second Degree Trespass – Communicating Threats

12/56 Victor Springs – Habitual Larceny

13/56 Dennylson Soc–Juarez – Resisting Public Arrest

14/56 Neimiah Smith – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

15/56 Jazmin Smith – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Larceny



16/56 Robert Simpson – Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle – Probation Violation – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

17/56 Ryan Scarboro – Second Degree Trespassing

18/56 Erick Resendiz–Nolasco – Resisting Public Officer

19/56 Denzel Parks – Assault On A Female

20/56 Elrica Nixon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm



21/56 James Nicholson – Breaking And Entering

22/56 Michael Montgomery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

23/56 Matthew Mcgue – Simple Assault

24/56 Jennifer Mcginnis – Breaking Or Entering

25/56 Musa Mbenga – Misdemeanor Larceny



26/56 Charlie Mathis – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon

27/56 Jeffery Martinez – Driving While License Revoked

28/56 Orlando Laawson – Driving While Impaired – Civil Revocation Of Drivers License – Public Order

29/56 Alexia Langdon – Driving While Impaired

30/56 Prentice Hutnley – Assault On A Female



31/56 Hector Hernandez – Open Container Of Alcohol Violation

32/56 Kaleem Kingston – City/Town Violation – Trespass Or Railroad – Carrying Concealed Weapon

33/56 Prentice Huntley – Assault On A Female

34/56 Jerell Hanks Jones – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances

35/56 Quincey Gulley – Fail Register Sex Offender



36/56 Kevin Gonzalez – Assault On A Female

37/56 Ashvin Glenn – Assault Physical Injury Emergency Person

38/56 Christopher Franklin – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances

39/56 Gilbert Delgado – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State

40/56 Shawn Davis – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny After Break/Enter – Safecracking



41/56 John Cromartie – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misdemeanor Conspiracy – Resisting Public Officer

42/56 Alayza Crenshaw – Going Armed To The Terror Of The People – Carrying Concealed Weapon

43/56 Dontravius Crawford – Felony Stalking – Domestic Protective Order Violation

44/56 Richard Copher – Driving While License Revoked – Improper Backing

45/56 George Chung – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Assault On A Female



46/56 Jose Castro – Driving While Impaired

47/56 Sergio Cardenas – Felony Conspiracy

48/56 Phillip Capps – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female

49/56 Olvin Calero–Martinez – Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods

50/56 Rudy Caldwell – Fugitive/Extradition In Other State – Possession Of Cocaine – Larceny Of A Firearm



51/56 Luke Calaway – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

52/56 Shakira Byrd – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Larceny

53/56 Shaniyah Brooks – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

54/56 Bertina Broadnax – Obtain Property False Pretense

55/56 James Beyan – Second Degree Trespass



56/56 Arnoldo Alicea – Assault On A Female

















































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, August 30th.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.