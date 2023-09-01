Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 31st

1/40 Paul Macbeth – Fugitive Extradition

2/40 Nitoryan Lurry – Expired Registration Sticker – Failure To Wear Seatbelt

3/40 Jarkeem Lucas – Simple Assault

4/40 Logan Rodrigo – Driving While Impaired

5/40 Larry Logan – Assault On A Female – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury



6/40 Navya Kota – Simple Assault

7/40 Jarques Johnson – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On A Female

8/40 Cnadida Jimenez-Pineda – Driving while Impaired

9/40 Efrain Irenio-Juarez – Assault On A Female

10/40 Carson Hudgins – Possession Of Stolen Goods



11/40 Demano Hood – Nonsupport Of Child

12/40 Joseph Hollifield – Larceny Of Chose In Action

13/40 Amonei Hill – Governor’s Warrant

14/40 Ladasha Hightower – Misdemeanor Child Abuse

15/40 Nathanierl Heath – Probation Violation



16/40 Larry Harris – Felony Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense

17/40 Kevin Harris – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy

18/40 Daniella Harper – Driving While License Revoked

19/40 Naeem Hammond – Misdemeanor Larceny – First Degree Trespassing

20/40 Eden Guillen – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While Impaired



21/40 Anterrio Goodwen – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/40 Brandon Geaton – Misdemeanor Larceny – First Degree Trespassing – Second Degree Trespassing

23/40 Tayler Floyd – Obtain Property False Pretense

24/40 Jaylen Evely – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer

25/40 Preston Eaves – Resisting Public Officer



26/40 Kolaiah Dick-Thompson – Resisting Public Officer

27/40 Shelton Deese – Fail Register Sex Offenders – Sex Offender – Temper:Remove GPS Device

28/40 Lauren Davis – Second Degree Trespass

29/40 Adoma Connor – Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle

30/40 Jaquarreus Clynurn – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



31/40 Marcus Christenbury – Driving While License Revoked – Operate Vehicle No Insurance – Fictitious Title

32/40 Stacie Carter – Carrying Concealed Weapon

33/40 Nicholas Cardullo–Capell – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Second Degree Force Sex Offense

34/40 Luis Caldron – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny Break/Enter

35/40 Chante Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny



36/40 Ambrose Brown – Driving While Impaired

37/40 Jonathan Boner – Misdeanor Larceny

38/40 Everette Anderson – Misdemeanor Larceny

39/40 Daniel Allen – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances

40/40 Armentrencde Abbitt – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, August 31st.

*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.