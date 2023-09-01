Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 31st
1/40
Paul Macbeth – Fugitive Extradition
2/40
Nitoryan Lurry – Expired Registration Sticker – Failure To Wear Seatbelt
3/40
Jarkeem Lucas – Simple Assault
4/40
Logan Rodrigo – Driving While Impaired
5/40
Larry Logan – Assault On A Female – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
6/40
Navya Kota – Simple Assault
7/40
Jarques Johnson – Resisting Public Officer – Assault On A Female
8/40
Cnadida Jimenez-Pineda – Driving while Impaired
9/40
Efrain Irenio-Juarez – Assault On A Female
10/40
Carson Hudgins – Possession Of Stolen Goods
11/40
Demano Hood – Nonsupport Of Child
12/40
Joseph Hollifield – Larceny Of Chose In Action
13/40
Amonei Hill – Governor’s Warrant
14/40
Ladasha Hightower – Misdemeanor Child Abuse
15/40
Nathanierl Heath – Probation Violation
16/40
Larry Harris – Felony Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense
17/40
Kevin Harris – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy
18/40
Daniella Harper – Driving While License Revoked
19/40
Naeem Hammond – Misdemeanor Larceny – First Degree Trespassing
20/40
Eden Guillen – Resisting Public Officer – Driving While Impaired
21/40
Anterrio Goodwen – Misdemeanor Larceny
22/40
Brandon Geaton – Misdemeanor Larceny – First Degree Trespassing – Second Degree Trespassing
23/40
Tayler Floyd – Obtain Property False Pretense
24/40
Jaylen Evely – Felony Possession Schedule I Controlled Substances – Resisting Public Officer
25/40
Preston Eaves – Resisting Public Officer
26/40
Kolaiah Dick-Thompson – Resisting Public Officer
27/40
Shelton Deese – Fail Register Sex Offenders – Sex Offender – Temper:Remove GPS Device
28/40
Lauren Davis – Second Degree Trespass
29/40
Adoma Connor – Misdemeanor Death By Vehicle
30/40
Jaquarreus Clynurn – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
31/40
Marcus Christenbury – Driving While License Revoked – Operate Vehicle No Insurance – Fictitious Title
32/40
Stacie Carter – Carrying Concealed Weapon
33/40
Nicholas Cardullo–Capell – Second Degree Forcible Rape – Second Degree Force Sex Offense
34/40
Luis Caldron – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny Break/Enter
35/40
Chante Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny
36/40
Ambrose Brown – Driving While Impaired
37/40
Jonathan Boner – Misdeanor Larceny
38/40
Everette Anderson – Misdemeanor Larceny
39/40
Daniel Allen – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances
40/40
Armentrencde Abbitt – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, August 31st.
*All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.