Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 1st
1/42
Zacchary Goldston-Wynn – Speeding – Failure To Wear Seat-Belt-Driver
2/42
Wilson Duran – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card:Tag
3/42
William Player – Driving While Impaired
4/42
Treconta Mccauley – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Carrying Concealed Weapon
5/42
Travis Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny
6/42
Toybyus Banks – Fugitive/Extradition
7/42
Timothy Lawing – Breaking And Or Entering – Larcney After Break/Entering
8/42
Tiffany Mccray – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
9/42
Theodore Grefory – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
10/42
Taylor MucKinney – Simple Assault
11/42
Sherrice Autry – Misdemeanor Larceny
12/42
Sharmane Murray – Driving While License Revoked
13/42
Raymond Eppley – Assault On A Female
14/42
Rayfall Ferguson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer
15/42
Mitchell Cowart – Intoxicated And Disruptive
16/42
Marcus Morning – Driving While License Revoked
17/42
Kevon Hennderson – Second Degree Trespass
18/42
Keith Harley – Communicating Threats
19/42
Kacey Jones – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
20/42
Juwon Lewis – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
21/42
Jose Fernanadez – Communicating Threats
22/42
Jonathan Mahatha – Probation Violation
23/42
Jonathan Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Heroin
24/42
Jonathan Clifton – Forcible Trespassing
25/42
Jonathan Burch – Simple Assault
26/42
Jerrez Lynch – Felony Possesison Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
27/42
Jerona Palmer – Trespassing
28/42
James Kendrick – Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense
29/42
James Holland – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer
30/42
Jahniya Espino – Simple Assault
31/42
Emerson Padilla – Assault On A female
32/42
Edwin Motino– Martinez – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
33/42
Duane Harrell – Assault On A Female
34/42
Douglas Ponce–Sanchez – Driving While Impaired
35/42
Demetrius Adams – Intimidating Witnesses – Assault By Strangulation
36/42
Davis Chambliss – City/Town Violation
37/42
Danny Carson – Assault By Strangualtion
38/42
Craig Bove – Second Degree Trespass
39/42
Carl Pope – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny
40/42
Antwan Kirkland – First Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
41/42
Andrew Baskaron – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
42/42
Amanda Bell – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, September 1st.
All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.