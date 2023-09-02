Mecklenburg County Mugshots September 1st

1/42 Zacchary Goldston-Wynn – Speeding – Failure To Wear Seat-Belt-Driver

2/42 Wilson Duran – Driving While License Revoked – Expired Registration Card:Tag

3/42 William Player – Driving While Impaired

4/42 Treconta Mccauley – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Carrying Concealed Weapon

5/42 Travis Brown – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/42 Toybyus Banks – Fugitive/Extradition

7/42 Timothy Lawing – Breaking And Or Entering – Larcney After Break/Entering

8/42 Tiffany Mccray – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

9/42 Theodore Grefory – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

10/42 Taylor MucKinney – Simple Assault



11/42 Sherrice Autry – Misdemeanor Larceny

12/42 Sharmane Murray – Driving While License Revoked

13/42 Raymond Eppley – Assault On A Female

14/42 Rayfall Ferguson – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting Public Officer

15/42 Mitchell Cowart – Intoxicated And Disruptive



16/42 Marcus Morning – Driving While License Revoked

17/42 Kevon Hennderson – Second Degree Trespass

18/42 Keith Harley – Communicating Threats

19/42 Kacey Jones – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

20/42 Juwon Lewis – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



21/42 Jose Fernanadez – Communicating Threats

22/42 Jonathan Mahatha – Probation Violation

23/42 Jonathan Davis – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Heroin

24/42 Jonathan Clifton – Forcible Trespassing

25/42 Jonathan Burch – Simple Assault



26/42 Jerrez Lynch – Felony Possesison Of Cocaine – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

27/42 Jerona Palmer – Trespassing

28/42 James Kendrick – Obtain Property False Pretense – Misdemeanor Larceny – Obtain Property False Pretense

29/42 James Holland – Second Degree Trespass – Resisting Public Officer

30/42 Jahniya Espino – Simple Assault



31/42 Emerson Padilla – Assault On A female

32/42 Edwin Motino– Martinez – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

33/42 Duane Harrell – Assault On A Female

34/42 Douglas Ponce–Sanchez – Driving While Impaired

35/42 Demetrius Adams – Intimidating Witnesses – Assault By Strangulation



36/42 Davis Chambliss – City/Town Violation

37/42 Danny Carson – Assault By Strangualtion

38/42 Craig Bove – Second Degree Trespass

39/42 Carl Pope – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny

40/42 Antwan Kirkland – First Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



41/42 Andrew Baskaron – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

42/42 Amanda Bell – Breaking And Or Entering – Larceny





















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, September 1st.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.